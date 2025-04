Fintech expert Elena Sosedka spoke about the potential for the economy after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine is actively striving to integrate cryptocurrencies into its financial system; however, the lack of legislative regulation is hindering the full implementation of the law "On Virtual Assets. " Fintech expert Elena Sosedka believes that the legalization of cryptocurrencies will attract investments, increase the country's competitiveness, create mechanisms to protect users, and additionally replenish the budget by billions of hryvnias.