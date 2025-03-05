The State Bureau of Investigation prevented the embezzlement of 18 million UAH for the repair of a war-damaged building
Kyiv • UNN
BEB analysts discovered inflated prices for building materials during the major renovation of an apartment building in the Kyiv region. Following their recommendations, the procurement cost was reduced, saving 18 million UAH of budget funds.
Analysts of the Territorial Department of the Bureau of Economic Security in Kyiv region prevented the embezzlement of over 18 million UAH from the local budget during the capital repair of a multi-apartment residential building that was damaged as a result of the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Bureau of Economic Security, writes UNN.
As a result of information and analytical work, the employees of the Territorial Department identified the risk of inflated prices for the main construction materials specified in the cost documentation of the tender procurement.
Details
BEB analysts sent a letter to the local government body with recommendations to reconsider the decision on the procurement of services for the capital repair of the building.
The customer took into account the analysts' recommendations and made a decision to reduce the cost of the procurement. As a result of these actions and with the assistance of the leadership of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, the embezzlement of over 18 million UAH from the local budget was prevented.
Over UAH 40 million in unpaid taxes: BES serves suspicion notice to one of the largest developers in Zakarpattia region23.01.25, 23:25 • 32284 views