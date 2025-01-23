Over UAH 40 million in unpaid taxes: BES serves suspicion notice to one of the largest developers in Zakarpattia region

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 95374 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101120 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109074 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111848 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132752 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104017 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136217 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103801 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113450 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117006 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120575 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 68796 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115380 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 40643 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 39441 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 95374 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132752 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136217 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167757 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157450 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 30568 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 39441 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115380 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120575 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140558 views
Over UAH 40 million in unpaid taxes: BES serves suspicion notice to one of the largest developers in Zakarpattia region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32188 views

The BES detectives uncovered a tax evasion scheme involving the sale of 62 real estate properties. The developer sold apartments and parking spaces for cash, and then terminated the contracts by registering the property at lower prices.

Detectives of the Territorial Department of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine in Transcarpathian region have served a notice of suspicion to the largest developer in Transcarpathia of tax evasion on a particularly large scale. This is stated on the website of the BES of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The investigation established that for 6 years the entrepreneur had been building apartment buildings with built-in commercial premises. Subsequently, the developer sold 62 properties for cash. Subsequently, in order to conceal the proceeds, the sale agreements with the owners of the real estate were terminated.

The ownership of 41 apartments and 21 parking spaces were registered in the names of individuals through their alienation on the basis of contracts and additional agreements on joint construction. The ownership of the real estate was registered at much lower prices due to the allegedly spent funds for construction, which was not true, and the funds received by the developer were not actually returned to the buyers

- reported the BES of Ukraine.

In addition, it was found that the developer carried out business activities without state registration as a business entity, without registering as a value added tax payer.

This scheme allowed the developer to evade paying more than UAH 40 million in taxes.

The suspect was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional tax evasion, duties (mandatory payments) in especially large amounts). Part of the real estate was seized.

Recall

Fraudsters with ties to offshore companies in Cyprus tried to gain access to more than UAH 376 million that the Kyiv Regional State Administration plans to allocate for the restoration of an apartment building in Brodyanka, Kyiv region, which suffered from Russian armed aggression

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
cyprusCyprus
kyivKyiv

