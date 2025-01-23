Over UAH 40 million in unpaid taxes: BES serves suspicion notice to one of the largest developers in Zakarpattia region

Detectives of the Territorial Department of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine in Transcarpathian region have served a notice of suspicion to the largest developer in Transcarpathia of tax evasion on a particularly large scale. This is stated on the website of the BES of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The investigation established that for 6 years the entrepreneur had been building apartment buildings with built-in commercial premises. Subsequently, the developer sold 62 properties for cash. Subsequently, in order to conceal the proceeds, the sale agreements with the owners of the real estate were terminated.

The ownership of 41 apartments and 21 parking spaces were registered in the names of individuals through their alienation on the basis of contracts and additional agreements on joint construction. The ownership of the real estate was registered at much lower prices due to the allegedly spent funds for construction, which was not true, and the funds received by the developer were not actually returned to the buyers - reported the BES of Ukraine.

In addition, it was found that the developer carried out business activities without state registration as a business entity, without registering as a value added tax payer.

This scheme allowed the developer to evade paying more than UAH 40 million in taxes.

The suspect was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional tax evasion, duties (mandatory payments) in especially large amounts). Part of the real estate was seized.

