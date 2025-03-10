The Verkhovna Rada announced when the bill on the taxation of crypto assets will be adopted
The Verkhovna Rada plans to adopt the bill on the taxation of crypto assets by the end of 2025. The law will allow tracking cryptocurrency transactions in accordance with European regulations.
In Ukraine, a bill on the taxation of crypto assets will be adopted by the end of this year. This opinion was expressed by MP, head of the subcommittee on the functioning of payment and information systems and preventing the legalization (laundering) of income obtained by criminal means, Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk, during a telethon, reports UNN.
The scheme with crypto is the same as with cash. In fact, there are even more opportunities to track fraudulent schemes and attempts to legalize funds obtained by criminal means in cryptocurrency. We are currently working on a bill on the taxation of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine
According to her, there are currently several global schemes for anonymizing crypto asset transfers.
First of all, this involves the use of intermediate wallets and a kind of mixer. Intermediate wallets are when you transfer crypto through dozens or hundreds of transactions so that they cannot be tracked. Mixers are when the addresses of recipients are mixed up, and this is also widely used. In order to combat these schemes, I believe that by the end of this year, a corresponding bill on the taxation of crypto assets will be adopted in Ukraine, so that it will be possible to track the sender and recipient of such funds according to European regulations
In addition, she commented on the current status of crypto in Ukraine.
The only legal means of payment on the territory of Ukraine according to the Constitution is the hryvnia. Everything else is also currency. As for crypto assets, they are a monetary surrogate. They are not money. Therefore, it is not possible to say that someone is responsible for your operations with cryptocurrency or crypto assets
In February, it was reported that virtual currency would soon be legal in Ukraine. The head of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, Ruslan Mahomedov, told a correspondent from UNN that the bill has already been sufficiently worked out and may and should be adopted by the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada. The goal of legalization is to launch the market for virtual assets.
