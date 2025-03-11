Fintech expert Elena Sosedka spoke about the potential for the economy after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17167 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 108144 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169494 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106773 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343284 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173598 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144885 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196135 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124867 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108157 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+7°
1.2m/s
69%
Popular news

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38587 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86227 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24126 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12017 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20998 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 17167 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86244 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 108144 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 169494 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160343 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21011 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24137 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38595 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47306 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135869 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Fintech expert Elena Sosedka spoke about the potential for the economy after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 193342 views

Ukraine is actively striving to integrate cryptocurrencies into its financial system; however, the lack of legislative regulation is hindering the full implementation of the law "On Virtual Assets." Fintech expert Elena Sosedka believes that the legalization of cryptocurrencies will attract investments, increase the country's competitiveness, create mechanisms to protect users, and additionally replenish the budget by billions of hryvnias.

Fintech expert Elena Sosedka spoke about the potential for the economy after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

In recent years, Ukraine has shown significant interest in integrating cryptocurrencies into its financial system. However, despite the law "On Virtual Assets" adopted in February 2022, its full implementation is delayed due to the lack of corresponding changes in the Tax Code. As a result, as of March 2025, the legal status of cryptocurrencies in the country remains uncertain, creating obstacles for their full use and the development of the virtual asset market. On the importance of legalizing cryptocurrencies in Ukraine, UNN spoke with fintech expert and co-founder of the first fintech ecosystem in Ukraine, Concord Fintech Solutions, Elena Sosedka.

The head of the subcommittee on the functioning of payment and information systems and preventing the legalization (laundering) of proceeds from crime, Olga Vasilevskaya-Smaglyuk, reported that the Verkhovna Rada plans to adopt a bill on the taxation of crypto assets by the end of this year. This will allow tracking cryptocurrency transactions in accordance with European regulations.

Global practices in cryptocurrency regulation

"The experience of countries that have implemented clear and transparent rules for cryptocurrency regulation demonstrates a positive impact on investment attractiveness and the development of innovative technologies," said Elena Sosedka.

As an example, the expert cites the European Union, where the Regulation on Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) came into force in December 2024. It establishes uniform requirements for cryptocurrency issuers and service providers. In the USA, despite fragmented regulation, cryptocurrencies are classified either as commodities or as securities, which provides a certain legal clarity.

According to Elena Sosedka, the lack of clear legislation in Ukraine regarding virtual assets leads to a number of negative consequences. The first is legal uncertainty. Companies and investors face a lack of clear rules, which ultimately hinders market development.

Equally important is the lack of rights protection. "Currently, cryptocurrency users in Ukraine are left without mechanisms to protect against fraud," explained Elena Sosedka.

She added that due to the absence of legal regulation, the state is losing economic opportunities, as the inflow of investments and the development of fintech startups are currently limited in Ukraine.

Economic potential from the legalization of the cryptocurrency market

According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Ukraine generates about 2.5% of the world's cryptocurrency traffic. 

"If cryptocurrency had been legalized in 2021, then from 2021 to 2024, the state could have received about 8.34 billion UAH in taxes from registered cryptocurrency exchanges in Ukraine and up to 6.53 billion UAH from taxing citizens' incomes. Even with a reduction of these estimates, for example, by 30%, the country's budget could have been additionally replenished by 10.41 billion UAH," believes Elena Sosedka.

Moreover, according to her, the legalization of cryptocurrencies will create favorable conditions for attracting foreign investments in the IT sector and fintech startups. This, in turn, will create new jobs, increase the country's competitiveness, and provide citizens with access to new financial instruments.

The fintech expert notes that the adoption of the cryptocurrency law will also foster innovation, particularly, legalization will contribute to the development of blockchain technologies and the fintech sector.

"Official recognition of cryptocurrencies will allow the state to receive additional revenues, and regulation will provide mechanisms to protect users from fraud," added Elena Sosedka.

Thus, according to her, the adoption of the cryptocurrency law is an important step for Ukraine on the path to integration into the global digital economy. International experience shows that clear regulation promotes market development, attracts investments, and protects the rights of its participants. The fintech expert is confident that Ukraine should accelerate the process of adopting the relevant legislation to seize the opportunities provided by the digital financial sphere.

Supplement

In February, it was reported that virtual currency will soon be legal in Ukraine. The head of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, Ruslan Magomedov, in a comment to UNN, stated that the bill has already been sufficiently developed and can and should be adopted by the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada. The goal of legalization is to launch the virtual asset market.

Recall

UNN has prepared a series of publications discussing digital currencies and their possibilities.

Our first material was dedicated to the technology underlying cryptocurrency - blockchain: "Cryptocurrency for Dummies". Part 1: What is blockchain and its "features" that few people know about.

The second material - on Bitcoin halving: "Cryptocurrency for Dummies". Part 2: What is halving, and why does it cause a stir in the cryptocurrency market.

The third material: "Cryptocurrency for Dummies". Part 3: step-by-step guide on how to buy a cryptocurrency.

The fourth material: "Cryptocurrency for Dummies". Part 4: What are coins and tokens and what are their differences.

The fifth material: "Cryptocurrency for Dummies". Part 5. Cold and hot wallets.

The sixth material: Cryptocurrency for Dummies. Part 6. Security when using cryptocurrency exchanges and exchangers.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyTechnologiesPublications
Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk
European Union
Ukraine
Brent
$69.86
Bitcoin
$82,728.70
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,136.95
Ethereum
$1,811.04