Either Ukrainians have started to smoke more, or there are fewer shadow tobacco schemes: the MP commented on the successes of the new leadership of the tax service
The State Tax Service of Ukraine exceeded the revenue plan in January-February by UAH 21.9 billion, which is +16.5% of the plan. The largest growth was shown by the excise tax on tobacco.
MP Olga Vasylevska-Smahliuk drew attention to the increase in budget revenues provided by the State Tax Service of Ukraine. She also highlighted the sources of this revenue growth, writes UNN referring to the MP's post on Facebook.
Vasylevska-Smahliuk noted that "the new leadership of the tax service pleasantly surprises with the first results of its work."
"For the second month in a row, the State Tax Service is bringing in more to the budget than expected: in February +12.1 billion UAH against the plan, a total of +21.9 billion UAH over two months.
Where is the money coming from? Mainly from VAT, excise taxes, and personal income tax. The excise tax on tobacco particularly stood out – exceeding expectations by 62.6%. It seems that Ukrainians are either smoking more due to stress or the schemes of shadow tobacco businesses have become less effective," - commented the MP.
Vasylevska-Smahliuk emphasized that the situation with the blocking of tax invoices has also improved.
The percentage of stopped invoices has dropped to 0.39%, and 9,000 companies have completely exited the list of risky ones. But if you thought you could relax – no. The schemes have not been canceled, which means that blocking will not go away," - added the MP.
"So, we have a few reasons to be pleased: the tax service is working, businesses are paying taxes, and the budget is being filled. And this, agree, is a pleasant surprise. What will happen next – spring will show. But for now, Ruslan Kravchenko - Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine and his team truly deserve praise, and businesses deserve thanks for holding on," - summarized the MP.
Revenues are increasing for such types of taxes as personal income tax, VAT, and excise taxes:
26.2 billion UAH – this is the increase for personal income tax (+13.6%);
- 21.6 billion UAH – this is the increase in VAT revenues (+13.3%);
- more than 10 billion UAH – this is the increase in excise taxes on Ukrainian goods (alcohol, tobacco, fuel).
