Quality administration: an economist explained why the tax service increased budget revenues

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 18679 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 110861 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 171118 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107718 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 344099 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173940 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145145 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196204 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124956 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108183 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+7°
1.3m/s
75%
Movement on the "blue" metro line in Kyiv has been restored: the passenger who was hit by a train in the afternoon is alive

April 3, 03:58 PM • 11219 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12708 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21849 views

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

April 3, 05:30 PM • 11081 views

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM • 11347 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 18679 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 18679 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87499 views

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87499 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 110861 views
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 110861 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160702 views

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160702 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Quality administration: an economist explained why the tax service increased budget revenues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21459 views

In February 2025, tax revenues to the budget increased by 12 billion UAH compared to last year. There is a significant increase in personal income tax, value-added tax, and excise duties, while the number of blocked tax invoices has significantly decreased.

Quality administration: an economist explained why the tax service increased budget revenues

The change of teams in the tax service is yielding initial results. Economist Oleksandr Kusch wrote on his page on Facebook, analyzing the growth of tax revenues to the budget for the second consecutive month, reports UNN.

"The change of teams in the tax service is yielding initial results. The so-called 'Hetmantsev Group' is gradually being pushed to the sidelines," writes the expert.

He cites the statistics of tax revenues for February of the current year. In February of this year, the budget received 78.8 billion hryvnias (+ 12 billion UAH compared to February 2024).

"This growth at least compensates for the inflation of nominal revenues," noted the economist.

Revenue is increasing from such types of taxes as personal income tax (PIT), value-added tax (VAT), and excise duties:

- 26.2 billion UAH – this is an increase from PIT (+13.6%);

- 21.6 billion – this is an increase in VAT revenues (+13.3%);

- more than 10 billion UAH – this is an increase from excise duties on Ukrainian goods (alcohol, tobacco, fuel).

There is also an observed increase in the inflow of funds from excise duties on tobacco products - an increase of 2.5 billion UAH and a growth of +62.6%. For imports, excise revenues have nearly doubled: an increase of 2.5 billion UAH.

"Moreover, last year was a leap year, and despite the one-day difference, adjusting statistics based on the calendar can sometimes have a significant impact on the indicators. However, here we see that revenues in February 2025 significantly exceed the figures from February 2024. And they offset the impact of inflation on the level of nominal tax revenues. And here we do not take into account those taxes and fees where the tax rate was sharply increased, for example, the military tax. That is, the increase in revenues occurred due to more effective administration," Kusch believes.

The economist also drew attention to the aspect of blocking tax invoices, which he called a "toxic story."

"Previously, businesses were blocked from issuing tax invoices for formal reasons. Now, only 0.39% of invoices in the SMKOR system are classified as risky. Compared to last year, 9,000 enterprises have ceased to be 'risky'. This is almost a cancellation of tax serfdom, which was carried out through the blocking of tax invoices, leading to the illegal draining of enterprises' working capital," writes the expert.

"Let’s hope that Ruslan Kravchenko has decided not just to 'sit out' his position, but to actually bring order to the tax administration system. The key indicator here will be the number of blocked tax invoices. In January – February 2025, their number significantly decreased, and entrepreneurs received the unblocking of their circulating resources," the economist added.

He promised to monitor the situation going forward.

According to him, while in the game of "Ruslan Kravchenko's team" and "Hetmantsev's team," the score is 2:0 in favor of the taxpayers.

The Tax Service proposes 6 key changes to the invoice monitoring system - Kravchenko03.03.25, 14:41 • 22676 views

 Reminder

The State Tax Service of Ukraine exceeded the plan for revenues in January-February by 21.9 billion UAH, which is +16.5% of the plan. Thus, in January, the excess amounted to 9.8 billion UAH, and in February – 12.1 billion UAH.   

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
Ukraine
Facebook
