The Tax Service proposes 6 key changes to the invoice monitoring system - Kravchenko

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 18783 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 111024 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 171220 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107784 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 344155 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173970 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145168 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196205 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124960 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108184 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+7°
1.3m/s
74%
Popular news

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12778 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21932 views

Claiming to implement Putin's idea of "external governance" of Ukraine: SBU exposed traitors

April 3, 04:29 PM • 10966 views

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

April 3, 05:30 PM • 11149 views

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM • 11421 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 18783 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87528 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 111024 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 171220 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160721 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21935 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24954 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38876 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47465 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136016 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The Tax Service proposes 6 key changes to the invoice monitoring system - Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22676 views

The Tax Service plans to simplify the procedure for registering tax invoices and reduce the number of their blocking. The main changes include increasing the limits for unconditional registration and simplifying inspections for businesses in the frontline areas.

The Tax Service proposes 6 key changes to the invoice monitoring system - Kravchenko

The Tax Service has submitted proposals to the Ministry of Finance regarding changes to Resolution No. 1165. The changes include increasing limits, simplifying inspections, and reducing bureaucracy in the registration of tax invoices. This was reported by the Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

I initiated changes to the mechanism for suspending the registration of tax invoices. We are improving the operation of the SMKOR system

- said Kravchenko

Details

The State Tax Service has already submitted its proposals to the Ministry of Finance regarding changes to Government Resolution No. 1165.

This concerns reducing the number of blocked tax invoices, simplifying the registration procedure, increasing the efficiency of automated monitoring, and minimizing administrative pressure.

Six key changes. We predict that they will reduce the number of blocked invoices. But it will be easier to work for those who work transparently. Schemes and tax evasion will not pass!

- Kravchenko said.

Briefly about the proposed changes:

  •  The limits for unconditional registration of invoices have been increased - the maximum supply volume will increase to 1 million UAH, and for one counterparty - to 100 thousand UAH, the condition regarding the number of taxpayers that the head can hold a similar position (currently 3, planned 5) has been changed. Transactions with small amounts (up to 10,000 UAH) will be registered without delays, this limit is currently 5,000 UAH. The limit on the total volume of such transactions in the current month will be increased to 3 million UAH (currently 500 thousand UAH).  

    Kravchenko instructed to create consulting centers to solve problems with tax invoices04.02.25, 17:42 • 34113 views

    • Simplified checks of tax invoices for entrepreneurs operating in areas with potential military threat, but where there are currently no active hostilities. Faster processing of invoices with export operations is also planned, if their codes match the codes in the taxpayer's data table and he is not considered risky.
      • Less bureaucracy after excluding taxpayers from the list of risky ones - invoices will be automatically registered if the company has a positive tax history and other defined conditions are met.
        • The mechanism for automatic consideration of the taxpayer's data tables has been improved - reducing the need to submit documents to take into account the table.
          • Changes in certain indicators of a positive tax history - more enterprises will be able to use such indicators. In particular, the limits on the volume of operations have been increased from 1 million UAH to 3 million UAH, for one counterparty from 100 to 500 thousand, the condition regarding the number of taxpayers that the head can hold a similar position has been changed (currently 3, planned 5).  
            • The criterion of risk of operations regarding the adjustment of tax liabilities when returning goods from a non-VAT payer has been changed, namely, the submission of such an adjustment calculation within 90 days (currently 30) will not be considered a risk. This will reduce the likelihood of blocking the adjustment calculation when returning goods from a non-payer.

              The State Tax Service hopes that the proposed changes will be supported by the Ministry of Finance and the Cabinet of Ministers.

              I constantly communicate with the business. In all the regions where I have already been, almost every other question from entrepreneurs concerns the shortcomings in the operation of the SMKOR. We have organized 29 centers in the regions where tax officials provide maximum assistance to entrepreneurs on issues related to the suspension of invoices, removal from the category of risky ones. In February, we almost halved - to 0.39% - the indicator of blocked invoices, since the beginning of the year, 9.3 thousand business entities have been removed from the risky ones

              - Kravchenko added.

               Supplement

              At regular meetings with Kravchenko, entrepreneurs raise issues, in particular, the blocking of tax invoices and the assignment of the status of risky enterprises, the non-execution of court decisions. To solve this issue, the head of the State Tax Service initiated the creation of an advisory center at each regional department of the service. Among the nearest tasks that Kravchenko also outlined are the renewal of the personnel of the State Tax Service, improving the quality of administrative services and destroying "schemes", changing the situation with the execution of court decisions, active communication with the business community.

              This is not a coincidence: Ruslan Kravchenko said that the tax service has been exceeding the revenue plan for the second month in a row28.02.25, 20:27 • 29684 views

              Olga Rozgon

              Olga Rozgon

              EconomyPolitics
              Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
              Ukraine
              Brent
              $69.88
              Bitcoin
              $83,041.60
              S&P 500
              $5,438.02
              Tesla
              $269.16
              Газ TTF
              $39.20
              Золото
              $3,131.20
              Ethereum
              $1,810.46