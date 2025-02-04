Kravchenko instructed to create consulting centers to solve problems with tax invoices

Since the beginning of the year, the rate of blocking tax invoices in Ukraine has decreased to 0.5%, and almost 5.7 thousand enterprises have been excluded from the list of risky ones. This was reported by the head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN reports.

These are the first results of the changes implemented by the State Tax Service of Ukraine. After all, there have been numerous complaints from businesses about unreasonable blocking of invoices and categorization of risky ones - said the head of the State Tax Service.

In addition, Kravchenko added that he has already instructed the heads of regional departments to organize consulting centers by the end of the week, where businesses will receive all the necessary assistance in resolving the issue of blocking invoices and exclusion from the list of risky ones.

Kravchenko said that the State Tax Service is working on solving the problem of blocking invoices

In particular, each center will employ 5-10 specialists who will provide business with explanations on the issues:

algorithms of the SMKOR operation;

view of data tables;

procedures for excluding invoices from the list of risky ones and unblocking them.

One of the reasons for blocking invoices, especially for companies that grow or produce their own products and service providers, is the lack of a data table. The largest number of unaccounted for tables is in Dnipropetrovska, Kyivska, Vinnytska oblasts and Kyiv - explains the Head of the State Tax Service.

He also instructed all territorial authorities to inform taxpayers about the need to submit data tables by the end of the week.

Consideration of risk issues should be comprehensive, so the commissions should make decisions only after a comprehensive assessment of the payer's activities - Kravchenko writes.

