Kravchenko said that the State Tax Service is working on solving the problem of blocking invoices

The head of the State Tax Service, Ruslan Kravchenko, said that they are already working on changing the situation with the blocking of tax invoices. He said this during a conversation with business in Zhytomyr region, UNN reports.

"Blocking tax invoices and granting risky status to enterprises. Businesses complain about unreasonable decisions. We are already actively working to change the situation and reasonably reduce this figure," Kravchenko said.

The head of the State Tax Service instructed the relevant departments to analyze the situation in detail and the commissions to promptly consider all requests for unblocking so that the work of companies is not blocked.

"But everything is exclusively within the law," Kravchenko emphasized.

