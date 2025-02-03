Government approves new tax reporting form: what will change in 2025

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 31260 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 69436 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103163 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106500 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124672 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102528 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130379 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103591 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113331 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116931 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
February 28, 05:48 AM • 103662 views

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103662 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM • 95361 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 95361 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 113170 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113170 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details
09:52 AM • 28238 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 28238 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 107631 views

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107631 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 31260 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124672 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130379 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163171 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 153218 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153218 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 3175 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 3175 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 10091 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 10091 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107631 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113170 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138778 views
Government approves new tax reporting form: what will change in 2025

Government approves new tax reporting form: what will change in 2025

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32225 views

The Government has approved a new form of personal income tax and unified social tax calculation, changing the frequency of submission from quarterly to monthly. The new form will be effective from January 2025.

The procedure for calculating personal income tax (PIT) and unified social tax (UST) has also been updated.

Reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

Details

The Ukrainian government has introduced a new form of tax calculation for personal income tax (PIT) and unified social contribution (USC).

According to the Ministry of Finance, the amendments apply to all tax agents, including legal entities and individual entrepreneurs who pay income to individuals.

The agency reminded that in 2024, amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine and other laws were adopted in the context of ensuring budgetary balance during martial law. 

The tax period for submitting tax calculations of personal income tax and unified social tax was changed from quarterly to monthly.

Military criticize the “parcel tax”: threat to defense capability and risks for the frontline30.01.25, 14:30 • 29308 views

Starting in 2025, the tax calculation will be submitted monthly, within 20 calendar days after the end of the reporting month.

Until February 10, 2025, reports for the fourth quarter of 2024 shall be submitted in the old form.

Starting from February 20, 2025, reports for January 2025 will be submitted in a new form.

The new form of the report changes its structure and will now include the main calculation and several annexes

The relevant annexes are available on the website of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

The government believes that these changes will allow for more efficient control over the payment of taxes and contributions;

It is expected that violations will be detected quickly and, accordingly, will ensure timely receipt of funds to the state budget of Ukraine

Head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko warned businesses that they will not be able to evade taxes or work in the shadows29.01.25, 17:43 • 32735 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyPolitics
ministerstvo-finansiv-ukrainaMinistry of Finance of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

