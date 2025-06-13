Israel records missile launches from Iran, air defense systems activated

Israeli military recorded the launch of missiles from Iranian territory. The Israel Defense Forces activated air defense systems to intercept the threat. Residents are asked to immediately go to protected areas and stay there until further instructions. This was reported by the IDF writes UNN.

The Israel Defense Forces reports a strike on a nuclear facility in Isfahan

Let us remind you

On the night of Friday, June 13, Western media reported that the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

In response to rising tensions between Israel and Iran, the United States has begun transferring military resources to the Middle East, including Navy destroyers, amid fears of a large-scale response from Tehran. At the same time, US President Donald Trump is already holding a meeting with the leadership of the National Security Council.