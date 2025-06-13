$41.490.02
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
06:18 PM • 5660 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
03:24 PM • 40973 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
03:04 PM • 43512 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 43201 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
June 13, 11:58 AM • 51587 views
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
June 13, 09:49 AM • 69561 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
June 13, 08:47 AM • 76807 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM • 95540 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 242007 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 171580 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Israel records missile launches from Iran, air defense systems activated

Kyiv • UNN

 2408 views

Israeli military recorded missile launches from Iran. Israeli air defense systems have been activated, residents are asked to go to shelters and stay there until instructed.

Israel records missile launches from Iran, air defense systems activated

Israeli military recorded the launch of missiles from Iranian territory. The Israel Defense Forces activated air defense systems to intercept the threat. Residents are asked to immediately go to protected areas and stay there until further instructions. This was reported by the IDF writes UNN.

Recently, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran towards the territory of the State of Israel. Defense systems are working to intercept the threat. Civilians are encouraged to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice. Leaving the protected space is allowed only after a clear instruction 

- the message says.

The Israel Defense Forces reports a strike on a nuclear facility in Isfahan13.06.25, 21:05 • 1106 views

Let us remind you

On the night of Friday, June 13, Western media reported that the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

In response to rising tensions between Israel and Iran, the United States has begun transferring military resources to the Middle East, including Navy destroyers, amid fears of a large-scale response from Tehran. At the same time, US President Donald Trump is already holding a meeting with the leadership of the National Security Council.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Israel
United States National Security Council
Israel Defense Forces
Donald Trump
United States
Iran
