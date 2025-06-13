$41.490.02
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
07:49 PM
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
06:18 PM
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
03:24 PM
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
03:04 PM
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
June 13, 11:58 AM
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
June 13, 09:49 AM
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
June 13, 08:47 AM
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

More leave than enter: the flow of Ukrainians across the border is increasing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3984 views

The busiest checkpoints remain "Krakivets" and "Shehyni", where repairs are ongoing. Over the past day, the border in the Lviv region was crossed by more than 8.8 thousand cars and 40.7 thousand people.

Krakowiec and Shehyni remain the busiest checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border. At the same time, infrastructure repairs are underway in Shehyni, which is slowing down traffic. Over the past day, more than 8,800 cars and 40,700 people crossed the border in the Lviv region. This was announced on the telethon by Svitlana Burda, spokesperson for the 7th Carpathian Border Detachment, reports UNN.

The busiest checkpoints are Krakowiec and Shehyni. In particular, repair and reconstruction works are being carried out at the Shehyni checkpoint, aimed at improving the infrastructure of the checkpoint in the future, speeding up border crossing and increasing comfort for citizens themselves. Currently, work is underway to lay the road surface and engineering mechanisms 

- Burda said.

According to her, this affects the border crossing, so citizens who are heading to the border are advised to choose alternative checkpoints. For example, Rava-Ruska, Hrushiv and Uhryniv are characterized by an average level of congestion. And Nyzhankovychi and Smilnytsia have the lowest.

If we talk about the last day, the border in the Lviv region was crossed by more than 8,800 vehicles and 40,700 citizens. Well, and now we are seeing the advantage of departure over entry 

- added the spokeswoman.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

