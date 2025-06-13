More leave than enter: the flow of Ukrainians across the border is increasing

Krakowiec and Shehyni remain the busiest checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border. At the same time, infrastructure repairs are underway in Shehyni, which is slowing down traffic. Over the past day, more than 8,800 cars and 40,700 people crossed the border in the Lviv region. This was announced on the telethon by Svitlana Burda, spokesperson for the 7th Carpathian Border Detachment, reports UNN.

The busiest checkpoints are Krakowiec and Shehyni. In particular, repair and reconstruction works are being carried out at the Shehyni checkpoint, aimed at improving the infrastructure of the checkpoint in the future, speeding up border crossing and increasing comfort for citizens themselves. Currently, work is underway to lay the road surface and engineering mechanisms - Burda said.

According to her, this affects the border crossing, so citizens who are heading to the border are advised to choose alternative checkpoints. For example, Rava-Ruska, Hrushiv and Uhryniv are characterized by an average level of congestion. And Nyzhankovychi and Smilnytsia have the lowest.

If we talk about the last day, the border in the Lviv region was crossed by more than 8,800 vehicles and 40,700 citizens. Well, and now we are seeing the advantage of departure over entry - added the spokeswoman.

How to plan a trip with children so that crossing the border is comfortable - explanations from the State Border Guard Service