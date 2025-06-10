How to plan a trip with children so that crossing the border is comfortable - explanations from the State Border Guard Service

In the summer season, many women travel with children abroad. If the documents are not in order or in insufficient quantity, the border control may have many questions. How to prepare for crossing the border to avoid unwanted stress, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) told UNN.

To prepare for a trip with children abroad, it is important to check documents in advance and familiarize yourself with the rules of entry to the country of destination, the SBGS reminded.

The agency noted that for the period of martial law, the rules for crossing the border for children under 16 are simplified:

accompanied by one of the parents – the notarized consent of the other parent is not required;

if the child is traveling with a grandmother, grandfather, brother/sister, stepmother or stepfather – notarized consent is also not required;

in the case of traveling with non-relatives – a written statement from one of the parents, certified by the guardianship authority, or notarized consent of both parents is required.

During border control, SBGS officials check the following documents of the child:

passport of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad;

internal passport (if available);

birth certificate;

documents confirming family ties with the child.

Border guards also clarified that lamination of documents is not a reason for refusal to cross the border. However, if there are doubts about the authenticity of the document, border guards have the right to initiate an additional check.

