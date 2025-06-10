$41.490.09
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

How to plan a trip with children so that crossing the border is comfortable - explanations from the State Border Guard Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

The State Border Guard Service reminds of the importance of preparing and checking documents for traveling abroad with children. During martial law, the rules are simplified, but there are nuances regarding parental consent and the list of documents.

How to plan a trip with children so that crossing the border is comfortable - explanations from the State Border Guard Service

In the summer season, many women travel with children abroad. If the documents are not in order or in insufficient quantity, the border control may have many questions. How to prepare for crossing the border to avoid unwanted stress, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) told UNN.

Details

To prepare for a trip with children abroad, it is important to check documents in advance and familiarize yourself with the rules of entry to the country of destination, the SBGS reminded.

The agency noted that for the period of martial law, the rules for crossing the border for children under 16 are simplified:

  • accompanied by one of the parents – the notarized consent of the other parent is not required;
    • if the child is traveling with a grandmother, grandfather, brother/sister, stepmother or stepfather – notarized consent is also not required;
      • in the case of traveling with non-relatives – a written statement from one of the parents, certified by the guardianship authority, or notarized consent of both parents is required.

        How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice09.06.25, 15:50 • 208265 views

        During border control, SBGS officials check the following documents of the child:

        • passport of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad;
          • internal passport (if available);
            • birth certificate;
              • documents confirming family ties with the child.

                Border guards also clarified that lamination of documents is not a reason for refusal to cross the border. However, if there are doubts about the authenticity of the document, border guards have the right to initiate an additional check.

                Ahead of holiday season, travellers to Europe warned of measles surge - BBC06.06.25, 16:10 • 3514 views

                Liliia Naboka

                Liliia Naboka

                Our people abroad
                State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
                Ukraine
