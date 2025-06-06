Ahead of holiday season, travellers to Europe warned of measles surge - BBC

$41.470.01
47.380.18
ukenru
House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 12485 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

11:45 AM • 34063 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

07:51 AM • 36456 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 99932 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 149317 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 111119 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 98731 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 91047 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 66378 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 92663 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
4m/s
44%
750mm
Popular news

Railway tracks blown up in Belgorod region of Russia: locomotive derailed

June 6, 04:09 AM • 28209 views

In Ternopil, the state of atmospheric air is returning to normal, and the radiation background is at an acceptable level

June 6, 06:58 AM • 6666 views

Russian attack on Lutsk: already 16 injured, two missing

09:26 AM • 8436 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

10:26 AM • 34451 views

"Cobweb" is just the beginning: complex counteraction against Russia will continue, other operations are already being prepared - Washington Post

11:38 AM • 14487 views
Publications

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

01:27 PM • 3786 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

01:00 PM • 12485 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

11:45 AM • 34063 views

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

June 5, 03:55 PM • 107217 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 193309 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Denis Shmyhal

Serhiy Marchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

Ternopil

Moldova

London

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

10:26 AM • 35491 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 126704 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 90491 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 132808 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 356895 views
Actual

Instagram

Shahed-136

The Washington Post

Mi-8

Mi-24

Ahead of holiday season, travellers to Europe warned of measles surge - BBC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 438 views

Travellers in UK urged to get vaccinated amid measles outbreak in Europe and other countries. Child vaccination rates remain below recommended levels, particularly in London.

Ahead of holiday season, travellers to Europe warned of measles surge - BBC

The UK has issued a warning to travelers abroad on vacation or visiting relatives about the increase in measles cases in Europe and other regions, writes UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

Measles incidence in Europe, as indicated, has reached its highest level in the last 25 years, and in countries such as Pakistan and Nigeria, the number of measles cases is increasing.

Measles in Europe: WHO reports doubling of cases amid vaccination decline after COVID13.03.25, 17:00 • 15873 views

Childhood vaccination rates in the UK, which provide protection against measles, mumps and rubella (MMR), are still well below the recommended 95% coverage, with the lowest regional rates in London - just over 73% vaccinated.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) warns travelers to get vaccinated and stresses that it is never too late to get vaccinated.

The latest UKHSA measles infection data show that an outbreak is ongoing in England. 109 cases were confirmed in April and 86 in May. These cases were mainly in unvaccinated children under 10 years of age. London accounted for almost half of all cases in the last four weeks.

Dr. Vanessa Saliba, Consultant Epidemiologist at the UK Health Security Agency, says that the increase in cases in England reflects what is happening abroad and is a cause for concern as the summer holiday season begins.

"It is important that everyone, especially parents of young children, check that all family members have received two doses of MMR, especially if you are traveling this summer on vacation or visiting family," said Dr. Saliba.

"The number of cases of measles is increasing again in England, and outbreaks are occurring in Europe and many countries closely connected with the UK," she noted.

Addendum

Outbreaks have been observed this year in several other European countries popular with British tourists, including France, Italy, Spain and Germany.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

HealthNews of the WorldOur people abroad
Nigeria
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Europe
Germany
Pakistan
London
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9