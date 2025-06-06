Ahead of holiday season, travellers to Europe warned of measles surge - BBC

The UK has issued a warning to travelers abroad on vacation or visiting relatives about the increase in measles cases in Europe and other regions, writes UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

Measles incidence in Europe, as indicated, has reached its highest level in the last 25 years, and in countries such as Pakistan and Nigeria, the number of measles cases is increasing.

Childhood vaccination rates in the UK, which provide protection against measles, mumps and rubella (MMR), are still well below the recommended 95% coverage, with the lowest regional rates in London - just over 73% vaccinated.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) warns travelers to get vaccinated and stresses that it is never too late to get vaccinated.

The latest UKHSA measles infection data show that an outbreak is ongoing in England. 109 cases were confirmed in April and 86 in May. These cases were mainly in unvaccinated children under 10 years of age. London accounted for almost half of all cases in the last four weeks.

Dr. Vanessa Saliba, Consultant Epidemiologist at the UK Health Security Agency, says that the increase in cases in England reflects what is happening abroad and is a cause for concern as the summer holiday season begins.

"It is important that everyone, especially parents of young children, check that all family members have received two doses of MMR, especially if you are traveling this summer on vacation or visiting family," said Dr. Saliba.

"The number of cases of measles is increasing again in England, and outbreaks are occurring in Europe and many countries closely connected with the UK," she noted.

Addendum

Outbreaks have been observed this year in several other European countries popular with British tourists, including France, Italy, Spain and Germany.