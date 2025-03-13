Measles in Europe: WHO reports doubling of cases amid vaccination decline after COVID
Kyiv • UNN
In 2024, the number of measles cases in Europe has doubled, reaching its highest level since 1997. WHO and UNICEF are calling for a restoration of vaccination, the level of which fell after the pandemic.
In 2024, the number of measles cases in the European region doubled to a more than 25-year high, reaching 127,350 cases, according to an analysis by WHO and UNICEF, which called for measures to restore vaccination levels that have fallen since the COVID-19 pandemic, writes UNN.
Details
"In 2024, 127,350 cases of measles were registered in the European region, which is twice the number of cases registered in 2023, and is the highest figure since 1997," WHO and UNICEF reported, citing the report.
Children under the age of five account for more than 40 percent of registered cases in the region, which includes 53 countries in Europe and Central Asia. More than half of the registered patients required hospitalization. According to preliminary data as of March 6, 2025, a total of 38 deaths have been reported.
The incidence of measles in the region has generally decreased since 1997, when approximately 216,000 cases were registered, reaching a minimum of 4,440 cases in 2016. However, there was a recovery in 2018 and 2019, when 89,000 and 106,000 cases were registered in two years, respectively.
"After a decline in immunization coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of cases has increased significantly again in 2023 and 2024. Vaccination rates in many countries have not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels, which increases the risk of outbreaks," the report said.
"Measles is back, and this is a wake-up call. Without high levels of vaccination, there is no safety in health care. As we shape our new regional health strategy for Europe and Central Asia, we cannot afford to lose ground. Every country must step up efforts to reach under-vaccinated communities," warned Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe.
In 2024, the European region accounted for one-third of all measles cases worldwide. In 2023 alone, 500,000 children across the region missed their first dose of measles vaccine (MCV1).
Romania reported the highest number of cases in the region for 2024, with 30,692 cases, followed by Kazakhstan with 28,147 cases.
Measles remains a serious global threat. In 2024, 359,521 cases of measles were registered worldwide.