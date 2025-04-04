Rava-Ruska

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15870 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29022 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64943 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214034 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122734 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391991 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310867 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213774 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244240 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255115 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+11°
1m/s
49%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22963 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45542 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132014 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15011 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14305 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132029 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214034 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391991 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254404 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310867 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3174 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14317 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45558 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72132 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57218 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Rava-Ruska

News by theme

Ukrainians warned of possible queues at Rava-Ruska checkpoint on the border with Poland: what is known

Repair work will begin on the Polish-Ukrainian border to replace the road surface. The repairs will last up to two weeks and may cause traffic delays for vehicles entering Ukraine.

Society • October 23, 02:07 PM • 15946 views

Repair work to begin at Krakivets-Korchova checkpoint today - Demchenko

Repairs are starting at the Krakivets-Korchova checkpoint at the entrance to Poland. Tomorrow, repairs will begin at the Rava-Ruska checkpoint on the Ukrainian side, said Andriy Demchenko, a spokesman for the State Border Guard Service.

Society • September 23, 07:15 AM • 14654 views

Popular Warsaw-Lviv train via Rava-Ruska is being restored: how it will run

Ukrzaliznytsia is resuming ticket sales for the Warsaw-Lviv train via Rava-Ruska after a short break. This became possible due to the renewal of agreements with the Polish carrier SKPL, and the schedule remains unchanged.

Society • September 19, 02:35 PM • 13664 views

Delays are possible at the Rava-Ruska checkpoint on the border with Poland: what is known

Repair work has begun at the Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska border crossing point on the Polish-Ukrainian border. Traffic may be hampered until September 12, 2024, and it is recommended to use other checkpoints.

Society • August 13, 10:58 AM • 14801 views

Search for missing 11-year-old girl in Lviv region for four days

In Rava-Ruska, 11-year-old Solomiya Veklych went missing after leaving home on July 20 and never returning. More than 500 people, including police, rescuers and volunteers, are involved in the search.

Society • July 23, 01:46 PM • 17324 views

After malfunctions at three checkpoints on the border with Poland, traffic is moving without delays - Demchenko

At the three checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border, where there were previously malfunctions in the database on the Polish side, after solving technical problems, traffic is now moving quickly and there are no delays in processing.

Society • July 4, 07:00 AM • 13979 views

All checkpoints on the border with Poland are unblocked, about 200 trucks are waiting in line near Yahodyn - Demchenko

Currently, all checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border are unblocked for truck traffic, with about 200 trucks waiting in line at the Yahodyn checkpoint, which, given its capacity, will be cleared within a day.

Society • May 2, 10:34 AM • 24757 views

Truck traffic resumed at the only blocked checkpoint on the border with Poland, grain imports still blocked - border guards

Truck traffic has resumed at the Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border, with the exception of trucks transporting grain crops, which are banned from entering Poland.

Society • April 29, 08:15 AM • 23457 views

Demchenko: Truck traffic on the Ukrainian-Polish border has resumed, which was hampered due to a malfunction in the Polish customs service system

Due to a malfunction of the Polish customs service, truck traffic on the Ukrainian-Polish border was hampered, but resumed around 4 a. m., although Polish farmers continue to block two checkpoints where about 800 trucks are waiting.

Society • April 22, 11:03 AM • 18505 views

Blockade on the border with Poland: two directions are blocked, about 570 trucks are waiting in lines

Polish farmers continue to block truck traffic at the Yagodyn and Rava-Ruska checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border, allowing only a few trucks to pass through per hour or restricting traffic altogether, leading to queues of 570 trucks on the Polish side.

Society • April 17, 10:44 AM • 23887 views

Road paving has started on the Chervonohrad-Rava-Ruska border road: when is it planned to be completed

Road workers have begun asphalting the Chervonohrad-Rava-Ruska border road, arranging sidewalks, roadsides, exits and repairing two bridge crossings; the 53-kilometer section is scheduled to be completed this year.

Society • April 12, 12:58 PM • 28231 views
Exclusive

Blockade on the border with Poland: Polish farmers are still blocking three checkpoints, about 450 trucks are waiting in lines

Polish farmers continue to block truck traffic at three border crossings with Ukraine - Yagodyn, Uhryniv and Rava-Ruska - with about 450 trucks waiting in lines, including 230 at the Yagodyn crossing alone.

Society • April 10, 06:55 AM • 118493 views

More than 500 trucks are waiting at the Polish-Ukrainian border: the least number of trucks are allowed through Yahodyn

More than 500 trucks are waiting at the Polish-Ukrainian border, with traffic through Yahodyn, Rava-Ruska and Uhryniv suspended due to Polish farmers blocking these checkpoints, while queues of 900 and 800 trucks are waiting at Krakivets and Shehyni checkpoints, respectively.

Society • April 8, 09:17 AM • 100419 views

Poles continue to block three checkpoints on the border, about 400 trucks are waiting in lines

About 400 trucks are queuing up at three checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border, with the worst situation at the Yagodyn checkpoint.

Society • April 4, 06:01 AM • 27317 views

Blockade on the border with Poland: farmers resume blocking truck traffic opposite the Uhryniv checkpoint, about 400 trucks are queuing

Polish farmers continue to restrict truck traffic at three checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border, where about 400 trucks are waiting to cross, allowing only a few trucks to pass every few hours.

Society • April 3, 11:07 AM • 39064 views

Polish farmers plan to block Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv checkpoint again

Polish farmers are planning to resume blocking truck traffic at the Uhryniv-Dolhobyczów checkpoint on April 2 after temporarily suspending their actions for the Easter holidays, while continuing to block trucks at the Yahodyn and Rava-Ruska checkpoints, causing significant losses at customs.

Economy • April 1, 09:13 AM • 27370 views

Poles continue to block three checkpoints on the border, 370 trucks in queues - Demchenko

The Poles continue to block three border crossing points, causing about 370 trucks to queue up.

War • March 28, 05:47 AM • 31742 views

Polish farmers plan to let only one truck a day through Uhryniv checkpoint to Poland - border guards

Polish farmers plan to allow only one truck a day to pass through the Uhryniv border crossing in the direction of Poland and three trucks every six hours in the direction of Ukraine, which will significantly reduce cross-border truck traffic.

Society • March 27, 01:34 PM • 22172 views

SBGS told where the shortest queues will be at the Ukrainian-Polish border during the Easter holidays

Due to the approaching Easter holidays, the number of passengers and vehicles on the border with Poland has increased significantly, resulting in queues at popular border crossing points such as Krakivets and Shehyni, so travelers should plan their trips accordingly and consider using less busy border crossing points.

Society • March 26, 03:45 PM • 22358 views

"In fact, there are no changes": Demchenko tells about the current situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border

Polish farmers continue to block about 850 trucks from entering Poland from Ukraine at five border crossings, with most of the trucks stuck at the Yagodyn checkpoint.

Society • March 20, 12:24 PM • 23228 views

Blockade on the border with Poland: in all five directions, Polish farmers do not allow trucks to enter Poland at all

Polish farmers block truck traffic at five border crossings with Ukraine, not allowing any trucks to enter Poland, resulting in queues of 1,050 trucks on the Polish side.

Economy • March 14, 07:39 AM • 31484 views

Polish farmers blocked Shehyni checkpoint for all trucks - Demchenko

Polish farmers completely blocked truck traffic at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint on the border with Ukraine.

Society • March 1, 03:18 PM • 100482 views

Situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border: about 2200 trucks in queues, not a single truck has been allowed to enter Poland through the Yahodyn checkpoint in recent days - Demchenko

Polish farmers continue to block six border checkpoints with Ukraine, leaving about 2,200 trucks in line to enter the country.

Society • February 26, 09:39 AM • 28378 views

Blockade on the border with Poland: more than 2.4 thousand trucks in line

Due to the blockade of six border crossings with Ukraine by Polish farmers, more than 2,400 trucks were waiting to enter Poland as of this morning.

Economy • February 23, 08:08 AM • 27756 views

Blockade of the Polish border: 2450 trucks are waiting in lines

Polish farmers continue to block 6 checkpoints on the border with Ukraine, leaving more than 2,450 trucks in lines waiting to cross the border.

Society • February 22, 06:59 AM • 31794 views
Exclusive

Ukrainian carriers hold protests at four checkpoints in response to Polish blockade

Ukrainian carriers hold protests at four border checkpoints in response to the blockade of Polish farmers at the border.

Society • February 21, 07:57 AM • 269891 views

Polish farmers have started letting trucks through to Ukraine, but it's not the number we would like - Demchenko

Polish farmers have started letting a few trucks into Ukraine every hour, but this is much less than they would like.

Society • February 19, 01:03 PM • 25019 views

Demchenko: We have not received any information about the expansion of the blockade of the Polish border

Ukrainian border guards have not received any information from their Polish counterparts about the extension of the blockade to other parts of the border between Poland and Ukraine, which is currently in place at six checkpoints.

Society • February 19, 10:11 AM • 60735 views
Exclusive

Blockade on the border with Poland: about 3.2 thousand trucks are waiting in line at six checkpoints

Approximately 3,200 trucks are waiting at six border crossings with Poland due to blockades by protesting local farmers.

Society • February 18, 10:46 AM • 211233 views