Repair work will begin on the Polish-Ukrainian border to replace the road surface. The repairs will last up to two weeks and may cause traffic delays for vehicles entering Ukraine.
Repairs are starting at the Krakivets-Korchova checkpoint at the entrance to Poland. Tomorrow, repairs will begin at the Rava-Ruska checkpoint on the Ukrainian side, said Andriy Demchenko, a spokesman for the State Border Guard Service.
Ukrzaliznytsia is resuming ticket sales for the Warsaw-Lviv train via Rava-Ruska after a short break. This became possible due to the renewal of agreements with the Polish carrier SKPL, and the schedule remains unchanged.
Repair work has begun at the Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska border crossing point on the Polish-Ukrainian border. Traffic may be hampered until September 12, 2024, and it is recommended to use other checkpoints.
At the three checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border, where there were previously malfunctions in the database on the Polish side, after solving technical problems, traffic is now moving quickly and there are no delays in processing.
Currently, all checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border are unblocked for truck traffic, with about 200 trucks waiting in line at the Yahodyn checkpoint, which, given its capacity, will be cleared within a day.
Truck traffic has resumed at the Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border, with the exception of trucks transporting grain crops, which are banned from entering Poland.
Due to a malfunction of the Polish customs service, truck traffic on the Ukrainian-Polish border was hampered, but resumed around 4 a. m., although Polish farmers continue to block two checkpoints where about 800 trucks are waiting.
Polish farmers continue to block truck traffic at the Yagodyn and Rava-Ruska checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border, allowing only a few trucks to pass through per hour or restricting traffic altogether, leading to queues of 570 trucks on the Polish side.
Road workers have begun asphalting the Chervonohrad-Rava-Ruska border road, arranging sidewalks, roadsides, exits and repairing two bridge crossings; the 53-kilometer section is scheduled to be completed this year.
Polish farmers continue to block truck traffic at three border crossings with Ukraine - Yagodyn, Uhryniv and Rava-Ruska - with about 450 trucks waiting in lines, including 230 at the Yagodyn crossing alone.
More than 500 trucks are waiting at the Polish-Ukrainian border, with traffic through Yahodyn, Rava-Ruska and Uhryniv suspended due to Polish farmers blocking these checkpoints, while queues of 900 and 800 trucks are waiting at Krakivets and Shehyni checkpoints, respectively.
About 400 trucks are queuing up at three checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border, with the worst situation at the Yagodyn checkpoint.
Polish farmers continue to restrict truck traffic at three checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border, where about 400 trucks are waiting to cross, allowing only a few trucks to pass every few hours.
Polish farmers are planning to resume blocking truck traffic at the Uhryniv-Dolhobyczów checkpoint on April 2 after temporarily suspending their actions for the Easter holidays, while continuing to block trucks at the Yahodyn and Rava-Ruska checkpoints, causing significant losses at customs.
The Poles continue to block three border crossing points, causing about 370 trucks to queue up.
Polish farmers plan to allow only one truck a day to pass through the Uhryniv border crossing in the direction of Poland and three trucks every six hours in the direction of Ukraine, which will significantly reduce cross-border truck traffic.
Due to the approaching Easter holidays, the number of passengers and vehicles on the border with Poland has increased significantly, resulting in queues at popular border crossing points such as Krakivets and Shehyni, so travelers should plan their trips accordingly and consider using less busy border crossing points.
Polish farmers continue to block about 850 trucks from entering Poland from Ukraine at five border crossings, with most of the trucks stuck at the Yagodyn checkpoint.
Polish farmers block truck traffic at five border crossings with Ukraine, not allowing any trucks to enter Poland, resulting in queues of 1,050 trucks on the Polish side.
Polish farmers completely blocked truck traffic at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint on the border with Ukraine.
Polish farmers continue to block six border checkpoints with Ukraine, leaving about 2,200 trucks in line to enter the country.
Due to the blockade of six border crossings with Ukraine by Polish farmers, more than 2,400 trucks were waiting to enter Poland as of this morning.
Polish farmers continue to block 6 checkpoints on the border with Ukraine, leaving more than 2,450 trucks in lines waiting to cross the border.
Ukrainian carriers hold protests at four border checkpoints in response to the blockade of Polish farmers at the border.
Polish farmers have started letting a few trucks into Ukraine every hour, but this is much less than they would like.
Ukrainian border guards have not received any information from their Polish counterparts about the extension of the blockade to other parts of the border between Poland and Ukraine, which is currently in place at six checkpoints.
Approximately 3,200 trucks are waiting at six border crossings with Poland due to blockades by protesting local farmers.