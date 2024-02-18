Blockade on the border with Poland: about 3.2 thousand trucks are waiting in line at six checkpoints

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88792 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109031 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151802 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155730 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251640 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174471 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165680 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226586 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36752 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71039 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38891 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32305 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64881 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251635 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226585 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212552 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238272 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225019 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88780 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64900 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71047 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113185 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114069 views
Blockade on the border with Poland: about 3.2 thousand trucks are waiting in line at six checkpoints

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 211211 views

Approximately 3,200 trucks are waiting at six border crossings with Poland due to blockades by protesting local farmers.

About 3.2 thousand trucks are currently waiting in lines at six checkpoints in Poland to cross into Ukraine amid a blockade by Polish farmers. This was reported to UNN by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko.

"Six directions are being blocked: Krakivets, Shehyni, Rava-Ruska, Yahodyn, Ustyluh, and Uhryniv checkpoints. In total, as of this morning, there are about 3,200 trucks in queues at all of these destinations. The largest number is opposite the Krakivets checkpoint - about 1,300 trucks," said Demchenko.

When asked what the situation was at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint, Demchenko replied:

Since February 17, the Polish side has not been accepting (trucks - ed.) and no trucks have been crossing the border from that side. This has been the case since this afternoon, and this is the situation at the moment.

Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Poland discuss the situation on the border. Shmyhal suggested that Tusk find a solution15.02.24, 15:53 • 27523 views

Addendum

The State Customs Service of Ukraine reportedthat due to a strike by local farmers, truck traffic in both directions would be blocked at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint. On February 18, a complete blockage of traffic for trucks in both directions is expected. Farmers from Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and France are heading to the Polish-Ukrainian border to take part in a large-scale protest.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine considers anti-Ukrainian actions in Poland unacceptable and calls on the Polish authorities to adhere to a constructive approach to resolving issues related to the transit of Ukrainian grain and trade.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyPolitics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
ustyluhUstyluh
rava-ruskaRava-Ruska
franceFrance
belgiumBelgium
germanyGermany
netherlandsNetherlands
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising