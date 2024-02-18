Blockade on the border with Poland: about 3.2 thousand trucks are waiting in line at six checkpoints

About 3.2 thousand trucks are currently waiting in lines at six checkpoints in Poland to cross into Ukraine amid a blockade by Polish farmers. This was reported to UNN by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko.

"Six directions are being blocked: Krakivets, Shehyni, Rava-Ruska, Yahodyn, Ustyluh, and Uhryniv checkpoints. In total, as of this morning, there are about 3,200 trucks in queues at all of these destinations. The largest number is opposite the Krakivets checkpoint - about 1,300 trucks," said Demchenko.

When asked what the situation was at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint, Demchenko replied:

Since February 17, the Polish side has not been accepting (trucks - ed.) and no trucks have been crossing the border from that side. This has been the case since this afternoon, and this is the situation at the moment.

Addendum

The State Customs Service of Ukraine reportedthat due to a strike by local farmers, truck traffic in both directions would be blocked at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint. On February 18, a complete blockage of traffic for trucks in both directions is expected. Farmers from Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and France are heading to the Polish-Ukrainian border to take part in a large-scale protest.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine considers anti-Ukrainian actions in Poland unacceptable and calls on the Polish authorities to adhere to a constructive approach to resolving issues related to the transit of Ukrainian grain and trade.