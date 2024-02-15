Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Poland discuss the situation on the border. Shmyhal suggested that Tusk find a solution

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 78853 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 119376 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123858 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165695 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165741 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268677 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176998 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166887 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148637 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238491 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 101510 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 72572 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 45966 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 41848 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 54737 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268677 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238491 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223810 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 249261 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 235315 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 119376 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100769 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101178 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117654 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118263 views
Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Poland discuss the situation on the border. Shmyhal suggested that Tusk find a solution

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27524 views

Prime Minister Shmyhal and his Polish counterpart Tusk discussed finding a solution to support Ukrainian farmers at the border without harming Polish farmers.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk had a conversation about the situation on the border. Shmyhal proposed to Tusk to find a solution in the dialogue between the governments that would support Ukrainian farmers and not harm Polish farmers, UNN reports.

"We had a conversation with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The key topic was the situation at the border and the risks associated with it. He emphasized the unacceptability of the incident with Ukrainian grain spilled on the road. Radical rhetoric on this issue is unacceptable. I invited my Polish counterpart to find a solution in the dialogue between our governments that will support Ukrainian farmers and not harm Polish farmers," Shmyhal wrote.

Shmyhal noted that the volume of imports from Russia and third countries, in particular grain, to the EU is growing.

"Ukraine and Poland must join forces to prevent Russian products from entering the European market. We must be united against common challenges and enemies that threaten the security of Europe. I thanked the Polish people for their strong support during the war," Shmyhal said.

Addendum

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk saidthat it is difficult to find a more pro-Ukrainian politician in Europe than him, but Poland should take into account the interests of its food security.

The Vice President of the Association of International Road Carriers of Ukraine Volodymyr Balin statedthat representatives of Polish farmers announced a full blockade of the border starting February 20. Also, Polish carriers may resume their strike for 20 days starting March 1. At the same time, the EU does not support amending the agreement between Ukraine and the EU on international freight transportation, in which Poland is interested.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarEconomyPolitics
european-unionEuropean Union
europeEurope
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising