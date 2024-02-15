Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Poland discuss the situation on the border. Shmyhal suggested that Tusk find a solution

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk had a conversation about the situation on the border. Shmyhal proposed to Tusk to find a solution in the dialogue between the governments that would support Ukrainian farmers and not harm Polish farmers, UNN reports.

"We had a conversation with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The key topic was the situation at the border and the risks associated with it. He emphasized the unacceptability of the incident with Ukrainian grain spilled on the road. Radical rhetoric on this issue is unacceptable. I invited my Polish counterpart to find a solution in the dialogue between our governments that will support Ukrainian farmers and not harm Polish farmers," Shmyhal wrote.

Shmyhal noted that the volume of imports from Russia and third countries, in particular grain, to the EU is growing.

"Ukraine and Poland must join forces to prevent Russian products from entering the European market. We must be united against common challenges and enemies that threaten the security of Europe. I thanked the Polish people for their strong support during the war," Shmyhal said.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk saidthat it is difficult to find a more pro-Ukrainian politician in Europe than him, but Poland should take into account the interests of its food security.

The Vice President of the Association of International Road Carriers of Ukraine Volodymyr Balin statedthat representatives of Polish farmers announced a full blockade of the border starting February 20. Also, Polish carriers may resume their strike for 20 days starting March 1. At the same time, the EU does not support amending the agreement between Ukraine and the EU on international freight transportation, in which Poland is interested.