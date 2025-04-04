A spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service said that the Ustyluh-Zosyn checkpoint is operating normally. Earlier, it was reported that it had been temporarily suspended due to a malfunction in the Polish database.
A checkpoint on the border with Poland has resumed operations after a malfunction on the Polish side.
The Ustyluh-Zosyn checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border is temporarily closed due to a database malfunction on the Polish side. Border guards recommend choosing other checkpoints.
The State Border Guard Service denies media reports of an increase in the number of men crossing the border.
The flow of people and vehicles leaving Ukraine through the Ukrainian-Polish border has increased, with about 25,000 people and more than 5,000 vehicles crossing daily, leading to a backlog of vehicles at some checkpoints, while others experience less traffic.
Currently, all checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border are unblocked for truck traffic, with about 200 trucks waiting in line at the Yahodyn checkpoint, which, given its capacity, will be cleared within a day.
Polish farmers are planning to resume blocking truck traffic at the Uhryniv-Dolhobyczów checkpoint on April 2 after temporarily suspending their actions for the Easter holidays, while continuing to block trucks at the Yahodyn and Rava-Ruska checkpoints, causing significant losses at customs.
Polish farmers plan to allow only one truck a day to pass through the Uhryniv border crossing in the direction of Poland and three trucks every six hours in the direction of Ukraine, which will significantly reduce cross-border truck traffic.
Polish farmers block truck traffic at five border crossings with Ukraine, not allowing any trucks to enter Poland, resulting in queues of 1,050 trucks on the Polish side.
As of this morning, 1150 trucks heading to Ukraine amid the blockade of Polish farmers are queuing up at five checkpoints in Poland, most of them opposite the Yagodyn checkpoint.
Polish farmers continue to block truck traffic at 5 checkpoints, not allowing any truck to go to Poland in Shehyny, Yahodyna, Uhryniv and Ustyluh. Due to the blockade, 1500 trucks are waiting in line.
Polish farmers blocked 5 checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border and decided not to let trucks from Ukraine to Poland through the Uhryniv checkpoint.
Polish farmers completely blocked truck traffic at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint on the border with Ukraine.
Polish farmers continue to block six border checkpoints with Ukraine, leaving about 2,200 trucks in line to enter the country.
Polish farmers resumed blocking at the Ustyluh checkpoint, thus blocking six checkpoints on the border, causing about 2,400 trucks to queue up.
Due to the blockade of six border crossings with Ukraine by Polish farmers, more than 2,400 trucks were waiting to enter Poland as of this morning.
Polish farmers continue to block 6 checkpoints on the border with Ukraine, leaving more than 2,450 trucks in lines waiting to cross the border.
Volyn customs officers found UAH 8 million in undeclared cash in the trunk of a traveler who was trying to enter Ukraine from Poland.
Polish farmers have started letting a few trucks into Ukraine every hour, but this is much less than they would like.
Ukrainian border guards have not received any information from their Polish counterparts about the extension of the blockade to other parts of the border between Poland and Ukraine, which is currently in place at six checkpoints.
Approximately 3,200 trucks are waiting at six border crossings with Poland due to blockades by protesting local farmers.
The blockade of Polish farmers at 5 border crossing points led to queues of 1400 trucks, while the largest queue of 1700 trucks formed at the Krakovets checkpoint, which was not blocked.