We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15507 views

06:32 PM • 28209 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

April 4, 01:24 PM • 64576 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213499 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122445 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391695 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310576 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213719 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 244203 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 255087 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22709 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45198 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131610 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14749 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14020 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131610 views

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213499 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391695 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254216 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310576 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2954 views

05:58 PM • 14020 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45198 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72059 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57161 views
Ustyluh checkpoint on the border with Poland is operating as usual - border guards

A spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service said that the Ustyluh-Zosyn checkpoint is operating normally. Earlier, it was reported that it had been temporarily suspended due to a malfunction in the Polish database.

Society • September 23, 06:58 AM • 14931 views

The Ustyluh-Zosyn checkpoint on the border with Poland has resumed operation

A checkpoint on the border with Poland has resumed operations after a malfunction on the Polish side.

Society • September 22, 10:48 AM • 21149 views

One checkpoint on the border with Poland is not working - the State Border Guard Service gave the reason

The Ustyluh-Zosyn checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border is temporarily closed due to a database malfunction on the Polish side. Border guards recommend choosing other checkpoints.

Society • September 22, 08:05 AM • 19982 views

State Border Guard Service denies increase in the number of men crossing the border

The State Border Guard Service denies media reports of an increase in the number of men crossing the border.

Society • May 18, 10:40 AM • 25848 views

Queues at the Polish border to leave Ukraine: border guards warned where the biggest ones are

The flow of people and vehicles leaving Ukraine through the Ukrainian-Polish border has increased, with about 25,000 people and more than 5,000 vehicles crossing daily, leading to a backlog of vehicles at some checkpoints, while others experience less traffic.

Society • May 15, 08:28 AM • 26038 views

All checkpoints on the border with Poland are unblocked, about 200 trucks are waiting in line near Yahodyn - Demchenko

Currently, all checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border are unblocked for truck traffic, with about 200 trucks waiting in line at the Yahodyn checkpoint, which, given its capacity, will be cleared within a day.

Society • May 2, 10:34 AM • 24757 views

Polish farmers plan to block Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv checkpoint again

Polish farmers are planning to resume blocking truck traffic at the Uhryniv-Dolhobyczów checkpoint on April 2 after temporarily suspending their actions for the Easter holidays, while continuing to block trucks at the Yahodyn and Rava-Ruska checkpoints, causing significant losses at customs.

Economy • April 1, 09:13 AM • 27370 views

Polish farmers plan to let only one truck a day through Uhryniv checkpoint to Poland - border guards

Polish farmers plan to allow only one truck a day to pass through the Uhryniv border crossing in the direction of Poland and three trucks every six hours in the direction of Ukraine, which will significantly reduce cross-border truck traffic.

Society • March 27, 01:34 PM • 22172 views

Blockade on the border with Poland: in all five directions, Polish farmers do not allow trucks to enter Poland at all

Polish farmers block truck traffic at five border crossings with Ukraine, not allowing any trucks to enter Poland, resulting in queues of 1,050 trucks on the Polish side.

Economy • March 14, 07:39 AM • 31484 views
Blockade on the border with Poland: more than 1.1 thousand trucks in line

As of this morning, 1150 trucks heading to Ukraine amid the blockade of Polish farmers are queuing up at five checkpoints in Poland, most of them opposite the Yagodyn checkpoint.

War • March 13, 01:24 PM • 142352 views

Polish farmers did not allow trucks to go to Poland at all at four checkpoints - Demchenko

Polish farmers continue to block truck traffic at 5 checkpoints, not allowing any truck to go to Poland in Shehyny, Yahodyna, Uhryniv and Ustyluh. Due to the blockade, 1500 trucks are waiting in line.

Society • March 12, 01:28 PM • 30187 views
Polish farmers decided not to let trucks from Ukraine to Poland through the Uhryniv checkpoint

Polish farmers blocked 5 checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border and decided not to let trucks from Ukraine to Poland through the Uhryniv checkpoint.

Society • March 11, 08:58 AM • 105880 views

Polish farmers blocked Shehyni checkpoint for all trucks - Demchenko

Polish farmers completely blocked truck traffic at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint on the border with Ukraine.

Society • March 1, 03:18 PM • 100482 views

Situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border: about 2200 trucks in queues, not a single truck has been allowed to enter Poland through the Yahodyn checkpoint in recent days - Demchenko

Polish farmers continue to block six border checkpoints with Ukraine, leaving about 2,200 trucks in line to enter the country.

Society • February 26, 09:39 AM • 28378 views

Polish farmers again block six checkpoints on the border, about 2400 trucks in the queue - Demchenko

Polish farmers resumed blocking at the Ustyluh checkpoint, thus blocking six checkpoints on the border, causing about 2,400 trucks to queue up.

Society • February 25, 10:10 AM • 28126 views

Blockade on the border with Poland: more than 2.4 thousand trucks in line

Due to the blockade of six border crossings with Ukraine by Polish farmers, more than 2,400 trucks were waiting to enter Poland as of this morning.

Economy • February 23, 08:08 AM • 27756 views

Blockade of the Polish border: 2450 trucks are waiting in lines

Polish farmers continue to block 6 checkpoints on the border with Ukraine, leaving more than 2,450 trucks in lines waiting to cross the border.

Society • February 22, 06:59 AM • 31794 views

In Volyn, customs officers found UAH 8 million of undeclared cash in a traveler's trunk

Volyn customs officers found UAH 8 million in undeclared cash in the trunk of a traveler who was trying to enter Ukraine from Poland.

Crimes and emergencies • February 19, 07:08 PM • 31831 views

Polish farmers have started letting trucks through to Ukraine, but it's not the number we would like - Demchenko

Polish farmers have started letting a few trucks into Ukraine every hour, but this is much less than they would like.

Society • February 19, 01:03 PM • 25019 views

Demchenko: We have not received any information about the expansion of the blockade of the Polish border

Ukrainian border guards have not received any information from their Polish counterparts about the extension of the blockade to other parts of the border between Poland and Ukraine, which is currently in place at six checkpoints.

Society • February 19, 10:11 AM • 60735 views
Blockade on the border with Poland: about 3.2 thousand trucks are waiting in line at six checkpoints

Approximately 3,200 trucks are waiting at six border crossings with Poland due to blockades by protesting local farmers.

Society • February 18, 10:46 AM • 211233 views

Blockade of the Polish border: how many trucks are in line

The blockade of Polish farmers at 5 border crossing points led to queues of 1400 trucks, while the largest queue of 1700 trucks formed at the Krakovets checkpoint, which was not blocked.

Economy • February 16, 07:59 AM • 26802 views