In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 29557 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 108259 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 69335 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 272488 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 232290 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 190790 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 230514 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 251453 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157451 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372115 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Blockade on the border with Poland: more than 2.4 thousand trucks in line

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27756 views

Due to the blockade of six border crossings with Ukraine by Polish farmers, more than 2,400 trucks were waiting to enter Poland as of this morning.

Blockade on the border with Poland: more than 2.4 thousand trucks in line

There are currently about 2,460 trucks in queues at six checkpoints in Poland heading to Ukraine amid the blockade by Polish farmers. The most critically low figures are in the direction of Shehyni and Yahodyn checkpoints.

This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.  

According to the information we have from our Polish colleagues, there are about 2,460 trucks in queues on the territory of Poland on the routes where traffic is blocked for trucks as of this morning

- Demchenko said.

According to him, the longest queues are in front of Krakivets, Yahodyn and Rava-Ruska checkpoints.

In fact, the most critically low figures are in the direction of Shehyni and Yahodyn checkpoints. For example, about 60 trucks crossed the border at Shehyni, and about 60 also crossed the border in the direction of Yahodyn. But all these trucks at Yahodyn were heading towards Ukraine. Because in recent days, the Polish side has not accepted a single truck moving from Ukraine to Poland in this direction

- Demchenko said. 

In addition, he noted that, for example, in the direction of the Krakivets checkpoint, more than 4 thousand trucks are registered in the queue for departure. In other directions, this number is much smaller.

Polish farmers are blocking 6 border crossing points: "Rava-Ruska, Yahodyn, Ustyluh, Uhryniv, Krakivets, Shehyni. Addendum Roman Kondruv, the leader of the organization of farmers "Podkarpackie Deceived Village", which is blocking the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint, said that Polish farmers who block roads near the checkpoints with Ukraine may extend the protest  for another month - until April.

 Polish President Andrzej Duda said that farmers' protests against the access of Ukrainian goods to the Polish market are a European problem that the European Commission should solve. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

