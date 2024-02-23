Blockade on the border with Poland: more than 2.4 thousand trucks in line

There are currently about 2,460 trucks in queues at six checkpoints in Poland heading to Ukraine amid the blockade by Polish farmers. The most critically low figures are in the direction of Shehyni and Yahodyn checkpoints.

This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.

According to the information we have from our Polish colleagues, there are about 2,460 trucks in queues on the territory of Poland on the routes where traffic is blocked for trucks as of this morning - Demchenko said.

According to him, the longest queues are in front of Krakivets, Yahodyn and Rava-Ruska checkpoints.

In fact, the most critically low figures are in the direction of Shehyni and Yahodyn checkpoints. For example, about 60 trucks crossed the border at Shehyni, and about 60 also crossed the border in the direction of Yahodyn. But all these trucks at Yahodyn were heading towards Ukraine. Because in recent days, the Polish side has not accepted a single truck moving from Ukraine to Poland in this direction - Demchenko said.

In addition, he noted that, for example, in the direction of the Krakivets checkpoint, more than 4 thousand trucks are registered in the queue for departure. In other directions, this number is much smaller.

Add

Polish farmers are blocking 6 border crossing points: "Rava-Ruska, Yahodyn, Ustyluh, Uhryniv, Krakivets, Shehyni. Addendum Roman Kondruv, the leader of the organization of farmers "Podkarpackie Deceived Village", which is blocking the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint, said that Polish farmers who block roads near the checkpoints with Ukraine may extend the protest for another month - until April.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that farmers' protests against the access of Ukrainian goods to the Polish market are a European problem that the European Commission should solve.