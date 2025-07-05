$41.720.00
German Transport Minister sees no problem for driving with a "sip of alcohol"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

Germany's Federal Minister of Transport, Patrick Schnieder, spoke out against abolishing the permissible blood alcohol limit for drivers, which is 0.5 per mille. He considers this limit sufficient but expressed a critical attitude towards cannabis consumption by drivers.

German Transport Minister sees no problem for driving with a "sip of alcohol"

German Federal Minister of Transport Patrick Schnieder spoke out against abolishing the permissible blood alcohol limit for drivers. He stated this, as reported by Spiegel, writes UNN.

Details

As the publication notes, currently in Germany, drivers aged 21 and over are allowed to have 0.5 per mille of alcohol in their blood to get behind the wheel. But recently, Brandenburg's Minister of Transport, Detlef Tabbert, called for it to be reduced to zero.

"I, of course, recommend getting behind the wheel without alcohol," Schnieder commented on the proposal.

At the same time, he stated that he considers the current limit of 0.5 per mille to be "sufficient and targeted."

At many social events, out of politeness, people raise a glass and take a sip, without thereby endangering road traffic

- explained the federal minister.

More categorically, however, the head of the German Ministry of Transport spoke about drivers' cannabis consumption.

I am very critical of cannabis. I consider its effect on road traffic to be relatively unpredictable. We must carefully consider this issue during this term

- he added.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldAuto
