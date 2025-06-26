In Thailand, the government wants to recriminalize cannabis

The Thai government is going to reinstate criminal penalties for cannabis, plunging into uncertainty an industry valued at more than $1 billion that has thrived since the substance was removed from the country's list of narcotics in 2022, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

The attempt to introduce new controls on recreational cannabis use came after the Bhumjaithai party, which advocated for its legalization, withdrew from the ruling coalition last week following Prime Minister Petongtarn Chinawata's apparent improper settlement of a border dispute with Cambodia, the publication writes.

Late Tuesday, the Thai Ministry of Health issued an order banning the sale of cannabis for recreational use and making a doctor's prescription mandatory for any retail purchase.

The new rules will take effect upon publication in the Royal Gazette, which could happen within days.

"In the future, cannabis will be classified as a narcotic," Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said on Tuesday.

Supplement

Three years ago, Thailand became one of the first countries in Asia to decriminalize recreational cannabis use, but without any comprehensive rules governing the sector.

Since then, tens of thousands of cannabis shops and businesses have sprung up across Thailand, many located in the country's tourist centers.

Earlier, the Thai Chamber of Commerce estimated that by 2025, the industry, which includes medicines, could be worth $1.2 billion.