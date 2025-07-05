Air raid alert declared across Ukraine

$41.720.00
49.180.00
ukenru
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
05:41 PM • 3920 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 5, 12:33 PM • 13249 views
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 95137 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 159039 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 86386 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 93753 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 115864 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 191077 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 196463 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 171846 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1.1m/s
52%
752mm
Popular news
In Kyiv, 31 people have already been injured as a result of the Russian attackJuly 5, 10:04 AM • 5034 views
BlackRock halted talks on Ukraine reconstruction fund after Trump's election victory - BloombergJuly 5, 11:36 AM • 11444 views
The situation on the border with Belarus is fundamentally different from that with Russia - Demchenko03:08 PM • 4624 views
Shot a colleague with a service weapon and tried to conceal it: ex-law enforcement officer to be tried in Zaporizhzhia03:58 PM • 3594 views
Air raid alert declared across Ukraine07:02 PM • 2948 views
Publications
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 11113 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 95137 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 159039 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 98555 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 102107 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days05:41 PM • 3920 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 8151 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 134043 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 164422 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 138781 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Air raid alert declared across Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2445 views

An air raid alert has been declared across Ukraine due to the takeoff of an enemy MiG-31K, which poses a missile threat. Monitoring channels report a possible launch of a Kinzhal hypersonic missile.

Air raid alert declared across Ukraine

An air raid alert has been declared across Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Air Force.

Details

It is noted that a missile threat has been declared throughout Ukraine due to the take-off of an enemy MiG-31K.

Meanwhile, monitoring channels report the launch of a Kinzhal hypersonic missile.

Recall

On Saturday evening, July 5, an air raid alert was declared across Ukraine due to missile danger. The reason was the take-off of a MiG-31K, after which a high-speed target was detected in the direction of the Kyiv region.

On the night of July 5, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 322 Shahed-type attack UAVs and imitation drones. Defense forces neutralized 292 enemy UAVs; hits were recorded in 4 locations.

Ihnat on the work of interceptor drones: dozens and dozens of enemy UAVs destroyed by this innovative method04.07.25, 10:05 • 1216 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
MiG-31
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9