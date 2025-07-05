Air raid alert declared across Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
An air raid alert has been declared across Ukraine due to the takeoff of an enemy MiG-31K, which poses a missile threat. Monitoring channels report a possible launch of a Kinzhal hypersonic missile.
An air raid alert has been declared across Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Air Force.
Details
It is noted that a missile threat has been declared throughout Ukraine due to the take-off of an enemy MiG-31K.
Meanwhile, monitoring channels report the launch of a Kinzhal hypersonic missile.
Recall
On Saturday evening, July 5, an air raid alert was declared across Ukraine due to missile danger. The reason was the take-off of a MiG-31K, after which a high-speed target was detected in the direction of the Kyiv region.
On the night of July 5, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 322 Shahed-type attack UAVs and imitation drones. Defense forces neutralized 292 enemy UAVs; hits were recorded in 4 locations.
