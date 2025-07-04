$41.720.09
49.180.04
ukenru
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Advertisement
Ihnat on the work of interceptor drones: dozens and dozens of enemy UAVs destroyed by this innovative method

Kyiv • UNN

 • 223 views

Yurii Ihnat reported that Ukrainian interceptor drones destroyed dozens of enemy UAVs during the night attack. Mobile fire groups and other air defense assets are also working effectively.

Ihnat on the work of interceptor drones: dozens and dozens of enemy UAVs destroyed by this innovative method

During the night enemy attack, dozens and dozens of Russian UAVs were destroyed by Ukrainian interceptor drones. Mobile fire groups are not written off, they provide a serious percentage of kills.

This was stated by the head of the communications department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

Today, it is worth noting the work of UAV interceptor operators. Today, dozens and dozens have been destroyed precisely by this innovative method. It is, in principle, not too new; reconnaissance drones have been intercepted for a long time, but "Shaheds" are also being dealt with quite effectively now. These units are being created in all defense forces. The Air Force, among others, is increasing training and creating new units to ensure that the rear is also provided with drone air defense, which is becoming one of the components of our air defense system.

- Ihnat said.

He also noted that during the night attack by Russia, anti-aircraft missile troops and aviation were involved.

The air defense of the Ground Forces is an extremely important component that actually works specifically on attack UAVs. Electronic warfare systems operate throughout the country.

- Ihnat said.

In addition, the spokesman for the Air Force emphasized that mobile fire groups are not being written off.

They work, they give a serious percentage of kills. The fact that the enemy raises "Shaheds" higher somewhere and they become inaccessible to large-caliber machine guns does not mean at all that mobile fire groups are becoming absolutely unnecessary. Of course, they are very much needed, because the enemy attacks at different altitudes, in different directions, and they also give a serious result accordingly.

- Ihnat said. 

In addition, he stated that the night attack again set an anti-record. The enemy is attacking Ukraine with a large number of UAVs.

Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down03.07.25, 16:42 • 91436 views

"550 air targets in total and more than 330 attack 'Shaheds' - this is the largest number the enemy has used in one attack," Ihnat said.

Addition

Russia launched 539 drones and 11 missiles, including ballistic missiles, at Ukraine overnight; 476 drones and two cruise missiles were neutralized. The enemy mainly targeted Kyiv, with hits in 8 locations (9 missiles and 63 drones).

In Kyiv, as a result of the night attack by Russia, 23 people were reported injured. Zelenskyy announced the signing of an agreement with the American company Swift Beat regarding the production of several thousand drones for defense needs this year.

These include interceptor drones, reconnaissance quadcopters, and attack drones.

The agreement was the first result of the Ukrainian delegation's visit to Denmark and opens up the prospect of scaling up production in 2025.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Yurii Ihnat
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Denmark
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
