$41.72
49.18
ukenru
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

The situation on the border with Belarus is fundamentally different from that with Russia - Demchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, stated that the situation on the border with Belarus is different from that with Russia, and no unusual actions are being recorded. The threat remains, as Belarus supports Russia, although there is no group of troops that would pose a threat.

The situation on the border with Belarus is fundamentally different from that with Russia. Border guards do not record any unusual actions, but this does not mean that there is no threat. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

"The situation is extremely different from the border with Russia, we do not record any unusual actions on that side of the border, but of course, this should not be a constant meaning that there is no threat from Belarus. For us, this direction, as before, is threatening, and it will be so until Belarus stops supporting Russia in the war unleashed against our state. There is no grouping on the territory of Belarus that would be formed or pose a threat to our state. At the same time, intelligence units are monitoring whether the situation is changing, and in fact, our attention is now focused on the announced joint exercises," Demchenko said.

Recall

Belarus will move joint exercises with Russia from the western borders deeper into the country "to reduce tension" in the region, a decision has been made to "reduce the parameters" of the exercises.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Belarus
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Tesla
