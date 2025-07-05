Trump is no longer confident in his ability to end the war in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said he was not sure if he could end Russia's war against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

"I don't know. I can't tell you if it will happen," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One when asked if he was confident he could end the fighting.

The publication notes that this is very different from his promise to quickly end the conflict, which he made during the election campaign.

When asked if ending the war was a priority, the US President replied: "Yes. I would like that to happen." - the article says.

The media reminds that during the election campaign, Trump promised to stop hostilities between the two countries from the first day of taking office. He later retracted his promise, calling it an "exaggeration."

We have helped many countries. The situation in Ukraine is Biden's deal. It's not Trump's deal. I'm trying to finish it. - said the US President.

At the same time, he called his recent phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "very good and very strategic."

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the conversation with the head of the White House "maximally productive." The heads of state discussed air defense issues and joint weapons production. As Zelenskyy said, "it was the best conversation during all this time."

