The Kremlin commented on Trump's statement about disappointment after talking to Putin

$41.720.09
49.180.04
ukenru
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
10:29 AM • 10894 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 38934 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 111564 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 169466 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 157857 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 160845 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 100452 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 92789 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 44864 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 31083 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+31°
3m/s
32%
751mm
Popular news
As a result of Russian shelling of Kyiv, railway infrastructure was damaged - UkrzaliznytsiaJuly 4, 02:54 AM • 22909 views
Russian army withdrew its missile carriers from the Black SeaJuly 4, 03:36 AM • 9141 views
Over 1100 occupiers and dozens of artillery systems: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published Russia's combat lossesJuly 4, 04:50 AM • 60610 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup06:59 AM • 68191 views
Attack on Kyiv: residential building at risk of collapse, fire and rescue unit damaged07:42 AM • 20399 views
Publications
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 141871 views
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribesJuly 3, 01:33 PM • 147376 views
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reactedJuly 3, 01:08 PM • 140426 views
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violationsJuly 3, 12:45 PM • 152785 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)July 3, 12:24 PM • 197682 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup06:59 AM • 68775 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 130877 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 108333 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 111284 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 113540 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

The Kremlin commented on Trump's statement about disappointment after talking to Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1096 views

The Kremlin commented on Donald Trump's statement about disappointment with the results of his conversation with Vladimir Putin, stating that Russia will continue its "special operation" due to the lack of diplomatic channels. At the same time, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia is also interested in achieving its goals through "political-diplomatic" means.

The Kremlin commented on Trump's statement about disappointment after talking to Putin

The official Kremlin commented on the statement by US President Donald Trump about his disappointment with the results of his conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. It is noted that Russia will continue its "special operation" because it does not see diplomatic ways to resolve the situation, writes UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

Of course, we treat all statements by President Trump with great respect. During the conversation, President Putin reiterated that we are interested in achieving our goals during the special operation, and it is better to do this by political and diplomatic means.

- said Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

At the same time, the Kremlin stated that since diplomacy does not yield results, the so-called "special operation" will continue.

But for now, this is not possible, we are continuing our special operation. The president also informed his American counterpart that we are currently awaiting the agreement on the dates for the third round of direct negotiations.

- Russian media say.

Addition

French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, discussing the situation in Ukraine. This happened on the same day that Trump spoke with Vladimir Putin.

French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Thursday evening. Among the main topics of discussion was the situation in Ukraine.

- stated Le Monde.  
Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
France
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9