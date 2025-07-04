The Kremlin commented on Trump's statement about disappointment after talking to Putin

The official Kremlin commented on the statement by US President Donald Trump about his disappointment with the results of his conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. It is noted that Russia will continue its "special operation" because it does not see diplomatic ways to resolve the situation, writes UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

Of course, we treat all statements by President Trump with great respect. During the conversation, President Putin reiterated that we are interested in achieving our goals during the special operation, and it is better to do this by political and diplomatic means. - said Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

At the same time, the Kremlin stated that since diplomacy does not yield results, the so-called "special operation" will continue.

But for now, this is not possible, we are continuing our special operation. The president also informed his American counterpart that we are currently awaiting the agreement on the dates for the third round of direct negotiations. - Russian media say.

Addition

French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, discussing the situation in Ukraine. This happened on the same day that Trump spoke with Vladimir Putin.