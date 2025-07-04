The Kremlin commented on Trump's statement about disappointment after talking to Putin
Kyiv • UNN
The Kremlin commented on Donald Trump's statement about disappointment with the results of his conversation with Vladimir Putin, stating that Russia will continue its "special operation" due to the lack of diplomatic channels. At the same time, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia is also interested in achieving its goals through "political-diplomatic" means.
The official Kremlin commented on the statement by US President Donald Trump about his disappointment with the results of his conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. It is noted that Russia will continue its "special operation" because it does not see diplomatic ways to resolve the situation, writes UNN with reference to Russian media.
Details
Of course, we treat all statements by President Trump with great respect. During the conversation, President Putin reiterated that we are interested in achieving our goals during the special operation, and it is better to do this by political and diplomatic means.
At the same time, the Kremlin stated that since diplomacy does not yield results, the so-called "special operation" will continue.
But for now, this is not possible, we are continuing our special operation. The president also informed his American counterpart that we are currently awaiting the agreement on the dates for the third round of direct negotiations.
Addition
French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, discussing the situation in Ukraine. This happened on the same day that Trump spoke with Vladimir Putin.
French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Thursday evening. Among the main topics of discussion was the situation in Ukraine.