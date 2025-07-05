Shot a colleague with a service weapon and tried to conceal it: ex-law enforcement officer to be tried in Zaporizhzhia

The State Bureau of Investigation has completed the pre-trial investigation into a former law enforcement officer who shot his colleague in Zaporizhzhia and tried to pass off the crime as suicide or an accident, the SBI press service reported. The indictment has been sent to court. The indictment has been sent to court. This was reported by the SBI press service, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, both men served in the same law enforcement agency and jointly rented an apartment in Zaporizhzhia after moving from Polohy district due to the war. On February 16, 2025, a conflict arose between them, during which one of the law enforcement officers shot the other with a service weapon. Only that evening did the suspect call the "102" line, claiming that his colleague had allegedly committed suicide.

To conceal the crime, the man used the deceased's phone, moved around the city, imitating his activity, thoroughly cleaned the apartment, destroying traces with professional skills, and initially tried to hide the body, wrapping it in a carpet. Subsequently, he changed his plan and tried to stage a suicide.

Evidence collected by the SBI, expert examination results, polygraph interrogations, and investigative experiments completely refuted the suspect's version. He was detained on the spot jointly with the National Police Internal Security Department. The court chose a pre-trial detention measure, and the suspect was dismissed from the law enforcement agency.

The ex-law enforcement officer is charged with intentional murder under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which provides for up to 15 years of imprisonment.

