Shot a colleague with a service weapon and tried to conceal it: ex-law enforcement officer to be tried in Zaporizhzhia

$41.720.00
49.180.00
ukenru
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
Exclusive
12:33 PM • 5444 views
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 86624 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 151633 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 81890 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 91962 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 115241 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 190773 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 196335 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 171770 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 168742 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1.4m/s
36%
752mm
Popular news
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 7883 views
Trump said he spoke with Putin about new sanctions against Russia: "He's not thrilled"July 5, 07:05 AM • 1976 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 5116 views
In Kyiv, 31 people have already been injured as a result of the Russian attackJuly 5, 10:04 AM • 1807 views
BlackRock halted talks on Ukraine reconstruction fund after Trump's election victory - Bloomberg11:36 AM • 8098 views
Publications
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 7910 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 86627 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 151635 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 96315 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 100249 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 5140 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 132893 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 163390 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 137785 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 138542 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Shot a colleague with a service weapon and tried to conceal it: ex-law enforcement officer to be tried in Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 787 views

A former law enforcement officer will be tried in Zaporizhzhia for killing a colleague with a service weapon. He tried to stage a suicide and cover up the traces of the crime.

Shot a colleague with a service weapon and tried to conceal it: ex-law enforcement officer to be tried in Zaporizhzhia

The State Bureau of Investigation has completed the pre-trial investigation into a former law enforcement officer who shot his colleague in Zaporizhzhia and tried to pass off the crime as suicide or an accident, the SBI press service reported. The indictment has been sent to court. The indictment has been sent to court. This was reported by the SBI press service, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, both men served in the same law enforcement agency and jointly rented an apartment in Zaporizhzhia after moving from Polohy district due to the war. On February 16, 2025, a conflict arose between them, during which one of the law enforcement officers shot the other with a service weapon. Only that evening did the suspect call the "102" line, claiming that his colleague had allegedly committed suicide.

To conceal the crime, the man used the deceased's phone, moved around the city, imitating his activity, thoroughly cleaned the apartment, destroying traces with professional skills, and initially tried to hide the body, wrapping it in a carpet. Subsequently, he changed his plan and tried to stage a suicide.

Evidence collected by the SBI, expert examination results, polygraph interrogations, and investigative experiments completely refuted the suspect's version. He was detained on the spot jointly with the National Police Internal Security Department. The court chose a pre-trial detention measure, and the suspect was dismissed from the law enforcement agency.

The ex-law enforcement officer is charged with intentional murder under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which provides for up to 15 years of imprisonment.

In Zhytomyr, a man shot his ex-wife and committed suicide17.06.25, 20:29 • 10457 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9