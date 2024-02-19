Demchenko: We have not received any information about the expansion of the blockade of the Polish border

Ukrainian border guards have not yet received a message from their Polish counterparts about expanding the blockade on the border between Poland and Ukraine, which is currently in place at six checkpoints, to other areas. This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon on Monday, UNN reports.

We have not received any information from the Polish border guards that other directions will be blocked. However, it should be borne in mind that there are a total of 9 checkpoints on the border with Poland, six of which are currently blocked or where traffic is significantly hampered for trucks. And among these six, four are the largest checkpoints through which trucks weighing more than 7.5 tons can cross the border, carrying cargo - Demchenko said, commenting on reports of the possibility of a complete blockade of the border on the Polish side starting February 20.

"The three remaining directions have their own peculiarities, of course. In some areas, empty trucks weighing more than 7.5 tons can cross the border, while other areas are for smaller trucks in both directions," the SBGS spokesman said.

He pointed out that six directions remain blocked: "Yahodyn, Ustyluh, Uhryniv, Rava-Ruska, Shehyni and Krakivets.

"In all these directions, as of this morning... there are about 2,900 trucks waiting to cross the border towards our country, most of them in front of the Yahodyn and Krakivets checkpoints. In addition, I would like to remind you that yesterday and for part of the day on Saturday, trucks were not allowed to cross in both directions. And last night, the Polish side announced that the crossing would still be allowed. It depends on the actions of the protesters. And, in fact, several trucks will be allowed to cross into Ukraine every hour. However, we have no confirmation that any traffic will be allowed in the direction of Poland," said Demchenko.

"Also... insignificant traffic, in fact, a significant decrease in the possibility of crossing the border by trucks is recorded in the direction of the Shehyni checkpoint. More or less intensive traffic is recorded in the direction of the Krakivets checkpoint. In general, the blocking actions have significantly limited the ability of trucks to cross the border," he added.

