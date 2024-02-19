Demchenko: We have not received any information about the expansion of the blockade of the Polish border

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89863 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109209 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151975 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155883 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251795 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174498 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165707 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148372 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226656 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113079 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 37611 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71909 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 39837 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 33120 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65680 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251793 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226654 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212625 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238342 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225080 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 89845 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65680 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71909 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113216 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114099 views
Demchenko: We have not received any information about the expansion of the blockade of the Polish border

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 60665 views

Ukrainian border guards have not received any information from their Polish counterparts about the extension of the blockade to other parts of the border between Poland and Ukraine, which is currently in place at six checkpoints.

Ukrainian border guards have not yet received a message from their Polish counterparts about expanding the blockade on the border between Poland and Ukraine, which is currently in place at six checkpoints, to other areas. This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon on Monday, UNN reports.

We have not received any information from the Polish border guards that other directions will be blocked. However, it should be borne in mind that there are a total of 9 checkpoints on the border with Poland, six of which are currently blocked or where traffic is significantly hampered for trucks. And among these six, four are the largest checkpoints through which trucks weighing more than 7.5 tons can cross the border, carrying cargo

- Demchenko said, commenting on reports of the possibility of a complete blockade of the border on the Polish side starting February 20.

"The three remaining directions have their own peculiarities, of course. In some areas, empty trucks weighing more than 7.5 tons can cross the border, while other areas are for smaller trucks in both directions," the SBGS spokesman said.

He pointed out that six directions remain blocked: "Yahodyn, Ustyluh, Uhryniv, Rava-Ruska, Shehyni and Krakivets.

"In all these directions, as of this morning... there are about 2,900 trucks waiting to cross the border towards our country, most of them in front of the Yahodyn and Krakivets checkpoints. In addition, I would like to remind you that yesterday and for part of the day on Saturday, trucks were not allowed to cross in both directions. And last night, the Polish side announced that the crossing would still be allowed. It depends on the actions of the protesters. And, in fact, several trucks will be allowed to cross into Ukraine every hour. However, we have no confirmation that any traffic will be allowed in the direction of Poland," said Demchenko.

"Also... insignificant traffic, in fact, a significant decrease in the possibility of crossing the border by trucks is recorded in the direction of the Shehyni checkpoint. More or less intensive traffic is recorded in the direction of the Krakivets checkpoint. In general, the blocking actions have significantly limited the ability of trucks to cross the border," he added.

Blockade of the Polish border: Kubrakov talks with head of Poland's National Security Bureau over blocking of passenger transport19.02.24, 11:39 • 64335 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
ustyluhUstyluh
rava-ruskaRava-Ruska
korchovaKorchova
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising