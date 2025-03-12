Corruption and scandals are destroying "Forests of Ukraine": millions in losses for the state

Forest. For some, it is a place of peace and inspiration, for others, it is a business, and for some, it is an opportunity to earn millions from shadow deals with state resources. The state enterprise "Forests of Ukraine", created to effectively manage forestry, has recently become the epicenter of scandals, corruption and abuse. UNN tried to go back to the beginning of this story and understand how those who were supposed to protect Ukrainian forests turned them into a source of their own enrichment.

Background

In September 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted Resolution No. 1003 "Some issues of reforming the management of the forest industry", which launched a large-scale reform of state forest management in Ukraine.

It was envisaged to establish clear forest management, fair distribution of finances, introduction of European approaches and a transparent system of work. For this purpose, 158 forestry enterprises were merged into one large enterprise "Forests of Ukraine", and instead of 24 regional administrations, 9 regional offices were created.

And then an interesting point – Yuriy Bolokhovets was appointed to manage the reformed industry – a person who was dismissed from the post of Head of the State Forest Agency just two months before. And not just dismissed, but due to corruption schemes for hundreds of millions of hryvnias! That is, the task of combating chaos in the forest industry was entrusted to the person who was expelled from this industry for large-scale fraud.

Actual changes

The first steps of Yuriy Bolokhovets as the head of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" was the announcement of mass dismissals and "tough purges" among the heads of forestry enterprises. It was stated that everything was for the sake of fighting corruption and improving the efficiency of forest resource management.

But what was actually happening? We only analyzed the events that have occurred with the participation of the department recently.

From the first day of work, Bolokhovets' candidacy caused controversy, due to corruption scandals, and called into question the effectiveness and transparency of the reforms carried out in the forest industry.

· In 2024, employees of the State Bureau of Investigation reported suspicion to the executive director of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" and two directors of departments for embezzling funds during the purchase of mobile phones at inflated prices. One of the directors initiated the purchase of 2.5 thousand phones for more than UAH 18 million without analyzing the market. Another director held a tender, where the only participant was an enterprise with a price 30% higher than the market price. The executive director approved the contract. The examination confirmed the overpricing, which caused losses to the state in the amount of UAH 3 million.

· All the time Bolokhovets has been in office, he has been accompanied by narratives that deforestation is happening faster than trees are growing. The Carpathians, Polissia, Podillia – regions that should be green. However, local residents notice trucks loaded with wood that ply the forest roads every day. The scheme is simple: the forest is cut down, and the documents are drawn up as if it is sanitary cleaning or legal logging. Just recently, the Security Service of Ukraine exposed a similar scheme in Prykarpattia. It is about felling trees of valuable species and losses to the state in the amount of more than UAH 250 million.

· The situation in national parks also raises questions. For example, in the "Kuyalnytskyi" reserve, law enforcement officers exposed the mass felling of trees allegedly for the "improvement" of the park. In total, more than half a thousand oaks, ashes and acacias were illegally cut down. The state suffered losses estimated at more than UAH 80 million. The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating other episodes of tree felling on the territory of the "Kuyalnytskyi " national park", the losses from which amount to UAH 76 million. The Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office is carrying out procedural management.

· And the other day, a new high-profile scandal broke out in the media regarding Yuriy Bolokhovets and his entourage. Journalists found facts that the head of "Forests of Ukraine" Yuriy Bolokhovets, together with his entourage, built a luxurious estate on the outskirts of the village of Ivangorod in the Chernihiv region. This territory of 80 hectares has its own infrastructure, houses, a lake, a stable and enclosures for animals. Locals call this place "khutir". Once there was indeed a Derkach khutir here, but now it is actually part of Ivangorod − the native village of Bolokhovets himself, his wife and business partners of their family. We ourselves do not know how this contributes to the implementation of the tasks of the reform, but law enforcement officers are already studying these facts.

· In November 2023, the State Bureau of Investigation opened criminal proceedings under four articles at once, which relate to the seizure of land and illegal enrichment of Bolokhovets. Thus, according to the tax inspection, over four years, the Bolokhovets family acquired assets worth UAH 22.8 million with an official income of UAH 10.4 million.

Conclusion: is there a chance for a better future?

The reform of the forest industry was aimed at making the system more efficient and transparent. However, instead of the expected improvement, we are faced with the threat of turning state forests into the private property of corrupt officials and business elites.

Corruption, fraud and illegal logging are all realities that characterize the activities of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" under the leadership of Yuriy Bolokhovets today. Despite numerous scandals and exposures, the system continues to function as usual, not demonstrating a real desire for change.

Are changes possible? Theoretically, yes. However, their implementation requires not only громкие statements, but also concrete actions: transparent control, independent audit, effective investigation of corruption schemes and fair punishment of those responsible. Without this, even the best reforms will remain only a formality, and forestry will be a source of enrichment for the chosen few.