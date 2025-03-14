US Representative Vitkov returns from Moscow to Washington: what is known
US Special Representative Stephen Vitkov has completed negotiations in Moscow. He is returning to discuss with President Trump further steps to resolve the war in Ukraine.
U.S. Special Representative for the Middle East Stephen Witcoff is returning from negotiations in Moscow. White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz reported this on Fox News, UNN reports.
According to him, he had a conversation with Witcoff.
He's coming back so we can assess it and discuss it with President Trump, who will make a decision on the next steps
He did not provide other details, but noted that the United States feels "cautious optimism" about the prospects for resolving Russia's war against Ukraine, and called "not to run ahead of the president".
The day before, the plane of US President Donald Trump's special representative Stephen Witcoff landed in Moscow. The diplomat was to meet with the Russian leadership to discuss the possibility of a ceasefire in Ukraine.
