Personnel reshuffles in the Ministry of Justice: Bilous loses position as deputy minister, and Badakhov's appointment is canceled

$42.060.13
49.560.13
ukenru
03:53 PM • 7118 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 11110 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
03:12 PM • 11754 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 15404 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
December 29, 11:59 AM • 17168 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
December 29, 09:17 AM • 19786 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 36359 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 55245 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 59628 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 52251 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
4.7m/s
84%
737mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Large-scale illegal arms trafficking channel eliminated in UkrainePhotoVideoDecember 29, 08:44 AM • 4440 views
Over 9,000 consumers in Kyiv region are still without electricity after the Russian attack, emergency blackouts in some regions - Ministry of EnergyDecember 29, 09:03 AM • 4906 views
Up to 30 cm of snow fell in some places: snowy roads in six regions, a highway closure and traffic complicationsDecember 29, 09:45 AM • 27101 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 20375 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 17379 views
Publications
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 17454 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 20446 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 37165 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 141413 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 185692 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Musician
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Europe
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - Forbes03:34 PM • 3944 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 24002 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 35097 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 45602 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 141408 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Forbes
WhatsApp
Social network

Personnel reshuffles in the Ministry of Justice: Bilous loses position as deputy minister, and Badakhov's appointment is canceled

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted personnel decisions regarding the Ministry of Justice. Oleksandr Bilous has been dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister, and the appointment of Yu.N. Badakhov to a similar position has been canceled.

Personnel reshuffles in the Ministry of Justice: Bilous loses position as deputy minister, and Badakhov's appointment is canceled

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a number of personnel decisions concerning the Ministry of Justice - Oleksandr Bilous lost his position as Deputy Minister, UNN reports.

Oleksandr Viacheslavovych Bilous was dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine.

- said government representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk.

In addition, the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated October 29, 2025, regarding the adoption of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine's order "On the appointment of Badakhov Yu. N. as Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine" was canceled.

The Cabinet of Ministers prematurely terminated the powers of Naftogaz supervisory board member Ihor Shurma29.12.25, 19:53 • 658 views

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada supported the dismissal of Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Herman Halushchenko