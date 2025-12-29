Personnel reshuffles in the Ministry of Justice: Bilous loses position as deputy minister, and Badakhov's appointment is canceled
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted personnel decisions regarding the Ministry of Justice. Oleksandr Bilous has been dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister, and the appointment of Yu.N. Badakhov to a similar position has been canceled.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a number of personnel decisions concerning the Ministry of Justice - Oleksandr Bilous lost his position as Deputy Minister, UNN reports.
Oleksandr Viacheslavovych Bilous was dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine.
In addition, the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated October 29, 2025, regarding the adoption of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine's order "On the appointment of Badakhov Yu. N. as Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine" was canceled.
Recall
The Verkhovna Rada supported the dismissal of Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko.