Personnel reshuffles in the Ministry of Justice: Bilous loses position as deputy minister, and Badakhov's appointment is canceled

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a number of personnel decisions concerning the Ministry of Justice - Oleksandr Bilous lost his position as Deputy Minister, UNN reports.

Oleksandr Viacheslavovych Bilous was dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine. - said government representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk.

In addition, the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated October 29, 2025, regarding the adoption of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine's order "On the appointment of Badakhov Yu. N. as Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine" was canceled.

The Cabinet of Ministers prematurely terminated the powers of Naftogaz supervisory board member Ihor Shurma

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada supported the dismissal of Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko.