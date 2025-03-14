The kremlin insisted on Kellogg's exclusion from negotiations due to his pro-Ukrainian stance
The aggressor asked to remove Trump's special representative Keith Kellogg from negotiations on Ukraine due to his pro-Ukrainian position.
Former US Army Lieutenant General Kellogg was not present at the negotiations in February, which raised questions about his continued role in Trump's team. According to a US administration official, the decision to exclude him was made under pressure from moscow.
Earlier, Kellogg actively criticized the Biden administration's policies and insisted on increasing military assistance to Ukraine as a means of pressure on the terrorist rf. However, he was not in the Trump team formed for negotiations with the aggressor.
After the meeting of his special representative Trump Steve Witkoff with the president of the russian federation, it became known about the potential possibility of resuming dialogue between Washington and moscow.
Also, the Ukrainian side agreed to a 30-day ceasefire, which was the result of negotiations in Saudi Arabia.