Trump after talks with Putin: "there is a very good chance" to end the war
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump reported "good and productive discussions" with Vladimir Putin.
US President Donald Trump announced productive negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin the day before, March 13, reports UNN.
Yesterday we had very good and productive discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and there is a very good chance that this terrible, bloody war may finally end. But, at this very moment, thousands of Ukrainian soldiers are completely surrounded by Russian soldiers, and are in a very bad and vulnerable position. I strongly urged President Putin to spare their lives. This would be a terrible massacre that has not been seen since the Second World War.
Addition
Russia said that dictator Vladimir Putin conveyed "additional" signals to US President Donald Trump regarding the US-proposed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine.
Earlier, The Financial Times wrote that Vladimir Putin is not ready to retreat from his demands for a ceasefire. In particular, he stated that any ceasefire should lead to a final settlement of the conflict that will "resolve the root causes" of his invasion.