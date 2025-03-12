After searching for assets in space, ARMA, led by Duma, has taken on universities
Kyiv • UNN
Olena Duma signed a memorandum with KNU, but the effectiveness of such a partnership is doubtful. Previous agreements with SSAU and NAPS did not yield results, and problems in ARMA remain.
The head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, continues to report on the successes of the agency under her control. This time, she boasted about signing a memorandum of cooperation with the Taras Shevchenko Kyiv National University, stating that this is a "new stage in the interaction of science, education and law enforcement," writes UNN.
Details
According to Duma, this agreement will allow attracting the best scientists to analyze complex cases of managing seized assets.
ARMA works daily with seized assets both in Ukraine and abroad, requiring the resolution of extremely complex issues... Professional expertise and conclusions of the University's professorial staff are extremely important for improving law enforcement, and I am grateful for the support of the best university in Ukraine
Despite Duma's statements about "expanding opportunities" for students, it is still unclear how this will affect the actual work of ARMA. The experience of previous memorandums of the agency raises skepticism. Previously, agreements were signed with the State Space Agency and the National Mediation and Reconciliation Service (NMSRS). However, no one has seen the assets found from "space" yet.
It looks like ARMA continues to focus on formal initiatives, instead of correcting the mistakes revealed by the audit. And while the agency continues to imitate active activity, the problems of managing seized assets remain unresolved.
Recall
The Accounting Chamber conducted an audit of ARMA for 2022-2023 and the first half of 2024, which showed significant problems in the management of seized assets.
In particular, the auditors focused on the following problems:
- imperfection of mechanisms for selecting managers and appraisers of confiscated assets;
- incomplete data on assets in the register;
- unsettled relations between ARMA and prosecutorial authorities and pre-trial investigation bodies.
However, the head of ARMA, Olena Duma, called the audit a "unprecedented step in ensuring maximum transparency". She emphasized the record growth of the agency's revenues, the introduction of new management mechanisms and the improvement of indicators in 2024. At the same time, the head of the agency avoided commenting on the problems identified during the audit.
Transparency International Ukraine following the audit pointed out the need to reform ARMA. Anti-corruption experts pointed out that the agency's activities currently raise serious concerns, including among international partners.