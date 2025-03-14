Justin Bieber Makes First Public Appearance After Revealing "Imposter Syndrome"
Kyiv • UNN
Justin Bieber spotted after bizarre post about feeling like a "fraud" because of fame. The singer denied rumors of drugs and is dedicating himself to family.
Famous singer Justin Bieber made his first public appearance after posting a post that seriously worried his fans. The singer was seen on Thursday heading to a spa in West Hollywood, reports UNN with reference to Daily Mail.
Earlier, Bieber published a strange post in which he admitted that he felt like a "fraud" after causing concern for his health with his disheveled appearance and smoking specific substances on social networks.
In the post, Bieber reported that he has "imposter syndrome" due to the rapid growth of his fame.
"People have been telling me all my life: "Wow, Justin, you deserve this", and I personally always felt unworthy, like I'm a fraud, like when people told me I deserved something, – he confessed. It made me feel sneaky, if only they knew my thoughts. How judgmental I am, how selfish I really am... They wouldn't say that", - Bieber wrote.
When he first appeared in public - during a walk - he was wearing a gray hoodie and a bright neon green hat. He complemented the look with long shorts, orange socks and fuzzy white boots.
Addition
Bieber denied assumptions that he uses drugs, after his exhausted appearance in public caused concern among fans. He emphasized that he is completely dedicated to his family and creating new music.
Selena Gomez, whom Bieber dated at one time, released the single Scared of Loving You. This is the first song from her upcoming album I Said I Love You First. It debuted as a lyric video featuring footage of the singer with her fiancé Benny Blanco.