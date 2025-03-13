Putin is preparing to refuse a ceasefire - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy said that Putin is preparing to refuse the ceasefire proposed by the United States. He believes that Putin is afraid to tell Trump directly about his desire to continue the war.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the statements of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding a truce with Ukraine for 30 days were predictable, and he is preparing to reject this proposal, but is afraid to tell US President Donald Trump about it, reports UNN.
Now we have all heard from Russia very predictable, very manipulative words from Putin in response to the idea of silence on the front - he is actually preparing a rejection as of now. Putin, of course, is afraid to tell President Trump directly that he wants to continue this war, wants to kill Ukrainians. And therefore, there in Moscow, they set the idea of silence with such preconditions that nothing will work out at all, or that it will not work out as long as possible. Putin often does this - does not say "no" directly, but does so that practically only prolongs everything and makes normal decisions impossible. We believe that all this now is another Russian manipulation
He noted that the United States offered an unconditional silence in the sky, at sea, and on the front, to which Ukraine agreed.
We heard from the American side that there is a willingness to organize control and verification. And this can really be ensured - with American capabilities, with European capabilities. And to prepare answers to all questions about long-term security and real, reliable peace during the silence and put a plan to end the war on the table. Ukraine is ready to work as quickly and constructively as possible. We have spoken about this to American representatives, and our European partners, all our partners in the world, know about it
According to him, Ukraine does not set conditions that complicate anything.
Russia does this. As we have always said, the only one who will delay everything, the only one who will be unconstructive, is Russia. They need war. Putin has stolen years of peace and continues this war - day after day. Now we need to put pressure on him. We need to introduce sanctions that will help. We will continue to work with our American partners, with European partners, with everyone in the world who wants peace, to force Russia to end the war
Reminder
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated about readiness for a truce with Ukraine for 30 days. However, according to him, there are certain conditions for this.