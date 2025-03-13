Putin is preparing to refuse a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17410 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 108562 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 169756 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106913 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 343403 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173645 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144920 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 196147 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124886 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108163 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

The US and Russia are in talks for a complete ceasefire – Zelensky

April 3, 01:58 PM • 11643 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86431 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24242 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12111 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21119 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 17410 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86462 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
April 3, 03:18 PM • 108562 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160398 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21137 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24260 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38721 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47326 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135890 views
Putin is preparing to refuse a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 137719 views

Zelenskyy said that Putin is preparing to refuse the ceasefire proposed by the United States. He believes that Putin is afraid to tell Trump directly about his desire to continue the war.

Putin is preparing to refuse a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the statements of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding a truce with Ukraine for 30 days were predictable, and he is preparing to reject this proposal, but is afraid to tell US President Donald Trump about it, reports UNN.

Now we have all heard from Russia very predictable, very manipulative words from Putin in response to the idea of silence on the front - he is actually preparing a rejection as of now. Putin, of course, is afraid to tell President Trump directly that he wants to continue this war, wants to kill Ukrainians. And therefore, there in Moscow, they set the idea of silence with such preconditions that nothing will work out at all, or that it will not work out as long as possible. Putin often does this - does not say "no" directly, but does so that practically only prolongs everything and makes normal decisions impossible. We believe that all this now is another Russian manipulation

- said Zelenskyy.

He noted that the United States offered an unconditional silence in the sky, at sea, and on the front, to which Ukraine agreed.

We heard from the American side that there is a willingness to organize control and verification. And this can really be ensured - with American capabilities, with European capabilities. And to prepare answers to all questions about long-term security and real, reliable peace during the silence and put a plan to end the war on the table. Ukraine is ready to work as quickly and constructively as possible. We have spoken about this to American representatives, and our European partners, all our partners in the world, know about it

- added Zelenskyy.

According to him, Ukraine does not set conditions that complicate anything.

Russia does this. As we have always said, the only one who will delay everything, the only one who will be unconstructive, is Russia. They need war. Putin has stolen years of peace and continues this war - day after day. Now we need to put pressure on him. We need to introduce sanctions that will help. We will continue to work with our American partners, with European partners, with everyone in the world who wants peace, to force Russia to end the war

- noted the President.

Reminder

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated about readiness for a truce with Ukraine for 30 days. However, according to him, there are certain conditions for this.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

