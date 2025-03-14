Fassbender "advertised" Craig for the role of Bond instead of himself
Kyiv • UNN
Michael Fassbender told how at the audition for the role of James Bond he accidentally promoted the candidacy of Daniel Craig. He noted that Craig eventually became the most successful Bond.
Instead of focusing on his audition for the role of James Bond, actor Michael Fassbender ended up promoting his competitors, The Hollywood Reporter writes, UNN reports.
Details
The Oscar-nominated actor was a guest on a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he recalled how he accidentally "promoted" Daniel Craig for the role of 007, rather than himself, during an audition for Casino Royale in 2006.
After host Josh Horowitz asked him if there was "ever a real conversation about Bond" involving Fassbender, the X-Men actor replied: "I met Barbara Broccoli, you know, just in passing, and I actually auditioned before Daniel [Craig] was approved for the role, but I don't think I was ever in it".
"But I remember walking into that room and meeting her and [Michael G.] Wilson, and I seem to have thought, "Daniel Craig..." I don't know why I was promoting him, I should have been promoting myself," he added.
Fassbender quipped: "That's what I was saying, I was terrible at auditions." Elsewhere in the interview, he also noted that his audition for Mad Max: Fury Road was "terrible" because he was late.
Although the Prometheus actor failed to try on Bond's suit, he ultimately couldn't help but praise Craig, who was the main man in the franchise in five films from 2006 to 2021, after Pierce Brosnan. "Obviously, Daniel did a fantastic job and became, I think, the most successful Bond in history, but that was it, there were no more conversations after that," Fassbender said.
Addition
Over the years, many actors have claimed the role of James Bond, but most people have turned their attention to who will be the next Agent 007 after Craig's last appearance in the 2021 film No Time to Die. Although nothing has been revealed yet, as the search continues, the franchise recently got a shake-up when it was announced that Amazon MGM Studios would gain creative control over the James Bond franchise. Wilson and Broccoli will remain co-owners of the 60-year-old property.