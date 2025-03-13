Drinking alcohol in moderate doses is surprisingly good for cholesterol levels - study

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17094 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 108018 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169417 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106727 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343254 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173588 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144877 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196132 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124861 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108157 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Drinking alcohol in moderate doses is surprisingly good for cholesterol levels - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130281 views

A Harvard University study has shown that moderate alcohol consumption lowers "bad" cholesterol (LDL) and raises "good" cholesterol (HDL).

Drinking alcohol in moderate doses is surprisingly good for cholesterol levels - study

Researchers from Harvard University have noticed a decrease in "bad" cholesterol levels among drinkers.

UNN reports with reference to ArsTechnica.

Limiting alcohol consumption is important given that various health problems, such as accidental injuries, liver disease, high blood pressure, are associated with excessive consumption of beverages. But the findings in a new study by Harvard University scientists indicate that not everything is so bad. In cases of moderate consumption, there is a benefit in that "bad" cholesterol is reduced.

The researchers conducted an experiment involving nearly 58,000 adult residents of Japan, using a database of medical records obtained during routine examinations. It was found that when people switched from non-drinkers to drinkers during the study, they had lower levels of "bad" cholesterol - low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, or LDL.

"Good" cholesterol, i.e. high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, or HDL, according to the study, increased when the experiment participants consumed alcohol

- the material says.

Interestingly, HDL levels increased so much that they actually surpassed the improvements usually seen with medication, the researchers note.

In people who went from zero drinks to 1.5 drinks per day or less, bad LDL cholesterol levels decreased by 0.85 mg/dL, and good HDL cholesterol levels increased by 0.58 mg/dL, compared to non-drinking people who never started drinking. In those who started drinking from zero to 1.5-3 drinks per day, bad LDL levels decreased by 4.4 mg/dL, and good HDL levels increased by 2.49 mg/dL. In people who started drinking three or more drinks per day, LDL levels decreased by 7.44 mg/dL, and HDL levels increased by 6.12 mg/dL.

- the material says. 

For reference:

  • The optimal LDL cholesterol level for adults is less than 100 mg/dL;
    • the optimal HDL cholesterol level is 60 mg/dL or higher.

      Important:

      Higher levels of LDL may increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, peripheral artery disease, and other health problems.

      Higher HDL levels have a protective effect against cardiovascular disease. Although some of the changes reported in the study were small, the researchers note that in some cases they may be significant.

      For example, a 5 mg/dl increase in LDL is enough to increase the risk of a cardiovascular event by 2-3 per cent.

      Blood type may influence the risk of early stroke - study07.03.25, 14:17 • 118494 views

      The researchers ran three different models to adjust for a variety of factors, including baseline factors such as age, gender, body mass index, as well as diseases such as hypertension and diabetes, and lifestyle factors such as exercise, eating habits, and smoking. All models showed the same associations.

      We also divided the data by the type of alcoholic beverages people consumed - wine, beer, sake, and other alcoholic beverages. The results were the same in all categories.

      Alcohol can cause at least 7 types of cancer21.02.25, 16:12 • 21383 views

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      Ihor Telezhnikov

