Blood type may influence the risk of early stroke - study
A study involving 617,000 people showed that individuals with blood type A have a 16% higher risk of early stroke. Owners of blood type O have a 12% lower risk, and the mechanism of this connection is still unknown.
Research has shown that people with blood type A (II) have a higher chance of having a stroke before the age of 60 compared to people with other blood types. The studies involved 17,000 people with strokes and 600,000 individuals without strokes aged 18 to 59 years. This was reported by Science Alert, writes UNN.
In a study published in 2022, genomic scientists found a clear link between the A subgroup gene and early onset of stroke. They gathered data from 48 genetic studies involving about 17,000 people with strokes and nearly 600,000 individuals without strokes. Participants were aged 18 to 59 years.
Analysis of specific blood group gene types showed that people with group A have a 16% higher risk of stroke before the age of 60 compared to people with other blood types.
For those with blood group O (I), the risk is 12% lower.
We still do not know why blood group A increases the risk of stroke. But it is likely related to blood clotting factors, as well as other circulating proteins that play a role in blood clot formation,
Kittner believes that further research is needed to clarify the mechanism of increased stroke risk.
Another key finding of the study was obtained by comparing people who had strokes before the age of 60 with those who had strokes after the age of 60.
It was found that the increased risk of stroke in people with the first blood group became insignificant in the late stroke group. This suggests that strokes that occur early in life may have a different mechanism than strokes that occur at a later age.
According to the authors, strokes in young people are less often caused by the accumulation of fat deposits in the arteries (atherosclerosis) and are more often triggered by factors related to thrombus formation.
The study also showed that people with blood group B (III) have approximately an 11% higher chance of having a stroke.
