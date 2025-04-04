$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 1226 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 9398 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 52954 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 193319 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112034 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 372563 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 298664 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212046 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243282 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254649 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 120333 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117022 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 46654 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 60526 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 113941 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 114058 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 193319 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 372563 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 245717 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 298664 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 9234 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33527 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 60581 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 46707 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117070 views
Drinking alcohol in moderate doses is surprisingly good for cholesterol levels - study

A Harvard University study has shown that moderate alcohol consumption lowers "bad" cholesterol (LDL) and raises "good" cholesterol (HDL).

Health • March 13, 12:00 PM • 130281 views

U.S., Russian officials to meet next week in Saudi Arabia to prepare for Trump-Putin meeting - Bloomberg

Saudi National Security Advisor Musaed al-Aiban will hold talks between representatives of the United States and Russia to prepare for Trump's meeting with the dictator.

Politics • February 15, 04:38 PM • 30266 views

Why you should drink warm water with lemon in the morning: the main health benefits

A glass of warm water with lemon in the morning has numerous health benefits. The drink promotes digestion, detoxification, hydration, helps to lose weight and strengthen the immune system.

Health • December 12, 08:18 AM • 50532 views

Trump supported Hegseth for the post of head of the Pentagon after media publications

Donald Trump announced his support for Pete Hegseth for the post of US Secretary of defense, despite the scandals surrounding his candidacy. Trump praised Hagset's education and military experience.

News of the World • December 6, 08:10 PM • 24098 views

Ex-senator and Trump supporter David Purdue to become US ambassador to China

Donald Trump announced the appointment of ex-senator David Purdue as the new US ambassador to China. Purdue, who has a background in Asia and has supported challenging the 2020 election, will replace Nicholas Burns.

News of the World • December 6, 08:51 AM • 15548 views

Does not provide for moving to the United States: Kuleba commented on cooperation with Harvard

Dmitry Kuleba was appointed a non-resident senior researcher at the Belfer Center. He confirmed that he will stay in Ukraine and will only make short visits to Harvard.

Society • December 5, 08:55 PM • 50154 views

Harris campaign shifts strategy on concerns about Trump's progress - Reuters

Kamala Harris is stepping up her criticism of Trump and reaching out to men and Republicans. The change is due to growing concern among Democrats about polls that show a shrinking lead for Harris over Trump.

News of the World • October 18, 04:14 AM • 23763 views

Poll: Trump slightly ahead of Harris in early voting in swing states

The Harvard CAPS/Harris poll showed a slight advantage for Trump over Harris among early voters in swing states. Nationally, Harris retains his lead, but the gap is closing.

News of the World • October 15, 09:06 AM • 13078 views

MHP supported the tour of ANTITELA in the United States, which raised UAH 10 million to support the National Security Service of Ukraine

The band ANTITELA has completed the Culture VS War tour in the United States, raising UAH 10 million for the GUR. The project included a documentary screening, meetings with communities and politicians, and charity auctions.

Society • October 4, 06:45 AM • 14744 views

Michael Kline, founder of the Fandango ticketing service, jumped out of a hotel window in Manhattan

Michael Kline, a 64-year-old businessman and co-founder of the ticketing service Fandango, died after falling from the 20th floor of a hotel in Manhattan. His business experienced difficulties during the pandemic when movie theaters were closed.

News of the World • July 18, 09:44 AM • 14902 views