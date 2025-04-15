The Trump administration froze more than $2.2 billion for Harvard University

The Trump administration has frozen over $2.2 billion for Harvard University. This is reported by AP, reports UNN.

The federal government has decided to suspend grants and contracts totaling more than $2.2 billion to Harvard University for refusing to comply with the Donald Trump administration's demands in the fight against anti-Semitism.

On Monday, the university informed that it would not comply with a number of conditions, including government reforms, changes in leadership and the introduction of a "merit-based admission policy".

In addition, the higher education institution was invited to check its employees and teachers for their views on diversity, as well as to ban the wearing of masks, which, according to the government, are used by pro-Palestinian protesters.

