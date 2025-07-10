Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media

A coalition of 31 countries supporting Ukraine in countering Russian aggression has announced the creation of a permanent headquarters in Paris. It will be headed by Great Britain and France. Subsequently, it will be moved to London. In addition, a coordination group led by a British general is planned to be opened in Kyiv. This was reported by SkyNews, writes UNN.

The coalition of the willing plans to establish a permanent headquarters in Paris, and also plans to create a future coordination group in Kyiv. - the post says.

This will allow partners to "flexibly provide forces and deploy military groups for various operational areas of work." The headquarters, as stated, will be headed by Great Britain and France. In a year, it will be moved to London.

After the deployment of forces in Kyiv, a coordination group will also be created, led by a two-star military officer from Great Britain. - adds the publication.

Addition

The Coalition of the Willing is a group of 31 countries that have pledged to strengthen support for Ukraine against Russian aggression.

Earlier, UNN wrote that a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing began in Rome, which for the first time was joined by representatives of the USA: General Kellogg and Senators Graham and Blumenthal. A peacekeeping mission to deter Russia and the need for negotiations are being discussed.