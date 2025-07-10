Britain announced a major defense deal with Ukraine: includes over 5,000 air defense missiles

Great Britain announced a historic agreement with Ukraine, which provides for the supply of over 5,000 air defense missiles from the British company Thales, writes UNN with reference to the British government's statement.

Details

As stated, it is about a "major defense agreement between Great Britain and Ukraine", which will be signed at this year's Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC).

"Supported by a £2.5 billion (€2.9 billion) guarantee with a 19-year financing agreement, funding can now be unlocked. This will enable the delivery of over 5,000 air defense missiles from the British company Thales, which will not only significantly strengthen Great Britain's defense capabilities, but also allow Ukraine to remain in the fight, strengthening its defense against Russia's illegal full-scale invasion," the British government stated.

Great Britain also confirmed the allocation of up to £283 million (€328 million) in bilateral aid to Ukraine over the next year.

The Netherlands will allocate 300 million euros for the reconstruction and economic strengthening of Ukraine

It is also reported that Great Britain will provide up to £10.5 million (€12.17 million) for the public administration reform program (for efforts in the rule of law, justice, and anti-corruption) and up to £1 million (€1.16 million) to support the "green transition" (to finance work on "green transition" and energy) in the 2025-2026 financial year to help Ukraine implement reforms in the future.