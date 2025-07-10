$41.770.07
48.840.21
ukenru
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 780 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
11:35 AM • 5969 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission data
10:35 AM • 12396 views
Will allow to attract up to €10 billion for reconstruction: EU launches new fund for Ukraine
09:06 AM • 17028 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 26589 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 61299 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Exclusive
July 10, 05:21 AM • 28624 views
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
July 9, 06:25 PM • 54034 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 02:59 PM • 147666 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 78930 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
Britain announced a major defense deal with Ukraine: includes over 5,000 air defense missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3315 views

Great Britain and Ukraine will sign a defense agreement at the URC conference, which provides for the supply of over 5,000 air defense missiles from Thales. The agreement is financed by a £2.5 billion guarantee with a 19-year term.

Britain announced a major defense deal with Ukraine: includes over 5,000 air defense missiles

Great Britain announced a historic agreement with Ukraine, which provides for the supply of over 5,000 air defense missiles from the British company Thales, writes UNN with reference to the British government's statement.

Details

As stated, it is about a "major defense agreement between Great Britain and Ukraine", which will be signed at this year's Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC).

"Supported by a £2.5 billion (€2.9 billion) guarantee with a 19-year financing agreement, funding can now be unlocked. This will enable the delivery of over 5,000 air defense missiles from the British company Thales, which will not only significantly strengthen Great Britain's defense capabilities, but also allow Ukraine to remain in the fight, strengthening its defense against Russia's illegal full-scale invasion," the British government stated.

Great Britain also confirmed the allocation of up to £283 million (€328 million) in bilateral aid to Ukraine over the next year.

The Netherlands will allocate 300 million euros for the reconstruction and economic strengthening of Ukraine10.07.25, 13:15 • 689 views

It is also reported that Great Britain will provide up to £10.5 million (€12.17 million) for the public administration reform program (for efforts in the rule of law, justice, and anti-corruption) and up to £1 million (€1.16 million) to support the "green transition" (to finance work on "green transition" and energy) in the 2025-2026 financial year to help Ukraine implement reforms in the future.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
United Kingdom
Ukraine
