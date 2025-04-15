$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Foreign students sue the Trump administration over visa cancellations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5914 views

Foreign students are suing the Trump administration over visas. They were not given the opportunity to challenge the government's actions or provide explanations regarding the circumstances of their stay in the United States.

Foreign students sue the Trump administration over visa cancellations

Foreign students file lawsuits against the Trump administration over visa cancellations. This is reported by AP, reports UNN.

Details

Several foreign students have filed lawsuits against the US government, accusing President Donald Trump's administration of illegally depriving them of the right to stay in the country. This refers to the cancellation of student visas, which took place without warning and with gross violations of procedural rules.

The plaintiffs emphasize that they were not given the opportunity to appeal the government's actions or provide explanations regarding the circumstances of their stay in the United States.

According to the case files, the government did not provide clear grounds for canceling the visas and did not follow the established procedure. The corresponding appeals were sent to the Department of Homeland Security, but there has been no official response from the agency so far.

The students' lawyers are demanding an immediate review of the decisions and are calling for the reinstatement of residence permits for their clients.

Let us remind you

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that more than 300 foreign students have been stripped of their visas for participating in pro-Palestinian protests.

The US has revoked the visas of more than 300 foreign students: what was the reason28.03.25, 15:51 • 18582 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
Donald Trump
United States
