Foreign students sue the Trump administration over visa cancellations

Foreign students file lawsuits against the Trump administration over visa cancellations. This is reported by AP, reports UNN.

Several foreign students have filed lawsuits against the US government, accusing President Donald Trump's administration of illegally depriving them of the right to stay in the country. This refers to the cancellation of student visas, which took place without warning and with gross violations of procedural rules.

The plaintiffs emphasize that they were not given the opportunity to appeal the government's actions or provide explanations regarding the circumstances of their stay in the United States.

According to the case files, the government did not provide clear grounds for canceling the visas and did not follow the established procedure. The corresponding appeals were sent to the Department of Homeland Security, but there has been no official response from the agency so far.

The students' lawyers are demanding an immediate review of the decisions and are calling for the reinstatement of residence permits for their clients.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that more than 300 foreign students have been stripped of their visas for participating in pro-Palestinian protests.

