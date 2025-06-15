Iran is ready for a deal to abandon nuclear weapons, but will not concede the right to research - Foreign Ministry

Tehran is open to an agreement that would guarantee that Iran would not acquire nuclear weapons, but would not accept a treaty that would deprive the country of its right to nuclear research.

This was stated by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi reports IranNuances, UNN reports.

Details

According to Araqchi, Tehran is ready to conclude an agreement under which Iran will not have nuclear weapons. However, he stressed that Iran will not approve a treaty if its goal is to deprive the country of its legitimate rights to nuclear research.

We are ready for any agreement aimed at preventing Iran from possessing nuclear weapons, - said Araqchi.

But if the goal is to deprive Iran of its nuclear rights, we are not ready for such an agreement, - he said.

Context

The statement comes against the backdrop of growing pressure from the West and attempts to revive diplomatic efforts to curb Iran's nuclear program. According to Araqchi, Iran is ready for negotiations, but only within a framework that respects its sovereignty and rights under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

