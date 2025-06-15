Israeli operation in Iran may last for weeks: US supports Tel Aviv's actions - CNN

Israel is planning a long-term military operation against Iran, which, according to sources, will last "weeks, not days." Washington does not officially voice its support, but does not limit Israel's actions, although it believes that the situation can still be resolved through negotiations.

This is reported by CNN with reference to its own sources, reports UNN.

Sources report that "the Israeli operation in Iran will last for weeks and is progressing with the tacit approval of the United States." According to White House and Israeli officials, Israel's operation against Iran is expected to last "weeks, not days."

The administration of US President Donald Trump did not criticize the weekly time frame during private discussions - a CNN Israeli official said.

A White House official said the administration was aware of Israel's plans and "implicitly supported them."

Asked how long the conflict could last, the official said, "It depends on Iran's reaction."

The Trump administration is firmly convinced that this issue can be resolved by continuing negotiations with the United States – the official said, adding that the US is not going to tell Israel to do anything else, like defend itself.

Let us remind you

On the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country. The European Union calls on all parties to respect international law, exercise restraint and refrain from further steps that could lead to serious consequences, such as a potential release of radioactive substances.