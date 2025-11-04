FBI arrests two men over Harvard University explosion – suspect fireworks launched in lab

ukenru
06:53 PM • 5470 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
06:07 PM • 13179 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
05:53 PM • 14656 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
05:22 PM • 15322 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
03:06 PM • 18463 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 32756 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 30715 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
November 4, 12:32 PM • 18736 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
November 4, 11:55 AM • 17989 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
November 4, 11:12 AM • 15330 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Scandal around the center at DVRZ in Kyiv: servicemen transferred outside the capital - MPPhotoNovember 4, 10:24 AM • 18505 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 29605 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhotoNovember 4, 01:50 PM • 28288 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a stranger04:38 PM • 12172 views
Vatican officially stated: the world was saved by Jesus, not the Virgin Mary – new decree of the Pope06:09 PM • 12072 views
Publications
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 32759 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhotoNovember 4, 01:50 PM • 28415 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 30719 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 52667 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 50065 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bloggers
Nicolas Maduro
Jerome Powell
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Mexico
Pokrovsk
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a stranger04:38 PM • 12270 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 29730 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 36888 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 32436 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 36464 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
TikTok
Film
Financial Times

FBI arrests two men over Harvard University explosion – suspect fireworks launched in lab

Kyiv • UNN

 • 536 views

The FBI has arrested two men, aged 18 and 20, for an explosion at Harvard University's medical campus. They are suspected of detonating fireworks in a laboratory locker, leading to charges of conspiracy to damage property.

FBI arrests two men over Harvard University explosion – suspect fireworks launched in lab

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of two young men from Massachusetts suspected of involvement in an explosion at the Harvard University medical campus. The incident occurred on the night of November 2 in the Goldenson Building in Boston. This was reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, 18-year-old Logan David Patterson from Bourne and 20-year-old Dominic Frank Cardoza from Plymouth allegedly detonated fireworks in a laboratory cabinet on the fourth floor of the building. Both are charged with conspiracy to damage property by arson or explosives.

Patterson and Cardoza were captured on surveillance video wearing face masks. They were lighting what appeared to be Roman candle fireworks.

– said US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Leah Foley.

Ten minutes after the incident, cameras recorded both men climbing scaffolding, going onto the roof, and fleeing.

The building was empty at the time of the explosion, and there were no casualties. The Boston Fire Department concluded that the explosion was "likely intentional."

If convicted, the defendants face up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

The FBI continues its investigation, and the university has strengthened security measures on the medical campus.

Over 20 people died in a supermarket explosion in Mexico02.11.25, 09:59 • 4633 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Harvard University
Federal Bureau of Investigation
Mexico