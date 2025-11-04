FBI arrests two men over Harvard University explosion – suspect fireworks launched in lab

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of two young men from Massachusetts suspected of involvement in an explosion at the Harvard University medical campus. The incident occurred on the night of November 2 in the Goldenson Building in Boston. This was reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, 18-year-old Logan David Patterson from Bourne and 20-year-old Dominic Frank Cardoza from Plymouth allegedly detonated fireworks in a laboratory cabinet on the fourth floor of the building. Both are charged with conspiracy to damage property by arson or explosives.

Patterson and Cardoza were captured on surveillance video wearing face masks. They were lighting what appeared to be Roman candle fireworks. – said US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Leah Foley.

Ten minutes after the incident, cameras recorded both men climbing scaffolding, going onto the roof, and fleeing.

The building was empty at the time of the explosion, and there were no casualties. The Boston Fire Department concluded that the explosion was "likely intentional."

If convicted, the defendants face up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

The FBI continues its investigation, and the university has strengthened security measures on the medical campus.

