Over 20 people died in a supermarket explosion in Mexico

An explosion and fire occurred at a Waldo's discount store in northwestern Mexico on Saturday, resulting in dozens of casualties. UNN reports with reference to Reuters

Details

At least 23 people died due to an explosion at a Waldo's discount store in the center of Hermosillo, the capital of the Mexican state of Sonora. The cause of the incident is still unclear, but according to the State Ministry of Public Security, it was not an "attack" or "act of violence" against civilians. A preliminary investigation indicates that the people died from "inhalation of toxic gases."

Comment by Sonora Attorney General Gustavo Salas Chavez:

At the moment, we have no indication that the fire was intentional. - the official stated.

This weekend, Mexico celebrates the Day of the Dead, during which families honor and remember deceased loved ones. The celebration is also associated with the Catholic holiday of All Saints' Day, which is also celebrated these days. In various cities, people gather for massive colorful parades, and there is also a tradition for families to visit cemeteries.

Recall

An explosion and fire occurred at a gas station in Castrop-Rauxel, Germany, injuring four people, two of them seriously. The explosion occurred during work on a liquefied gas tanker, causing a large fire and limited visibility on the A42 highway.

Man and two children died in a fire in Kyiv region